Armed officers reinforce security for safer festive season in Tobago

Armed officers from the Trinidad and Tobago police department deployed in Tobago to focus on safety and security in the festive season.

Trinidad and Tobago: A team of armed officers from the Trinidad and Tobago police department is sent to the island of Tobago to focus on safety and security during the festive season.

As per the reports, this step is taken by the authorities due to the recent shooting of an alleged member of the Tobago Sixx Gang in Crown Point. The incident created the need for increased security in the region.

Senior Superintendent Rishi Singh, the head of homicide mentioned his concern about the potential reprisals in the aftermath of the recent incident.

The police department officers have increased their presence in important areas with a particular focus on Scarborough downtown in response.

A mobile/foot patrol was done, in which many vehicles and individuals were stopped and searched. Anyhow, no illegal activities were caught during these serched till now.

The operation is coordinated by Assistant Commissioners of Police Collis Hazel and Kelvern Thompson and was spearheaded by Senior Superintendents Roger Alexander, Earl Ellie, and Michael Jackman.

The implementation of the strategy on the ground involved superintendent Dave Spence and Radcliffe Kirk, which is supervised by Assistant Superintendent of Police Ramesar.

The team also included Inspector Forbes, Corporals Wallace and Tobias and Police Constables Balkaran, Smith, King, De Coteau, Babwah and Basso.

The collaborative efforts of all experienced and well-trained officers show the priority of ensuring the safety of residents and visitors in Tobago.

Active security with continuous patrols and thorough searches is focused on avoiding any kind of criminal activity to maintain public order and safety.

While the recent tragic events increased the concerns about gang violence in the region, police department officials are working responsibly to avoid any issues.

Senior Superintendent Rishi Singh highlighted the importance of staying alert for any crime and mentioned the dedication of the police force to maintaining a secure environment.

The additional forces are deployed in Tababgo to increase the capabilities of the force under the particular strategy.

The joint efforts aim to create a formidable deterrent against criminal activities, ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy the holiday season without compromising their safety.

The presence of police officers, both in uniform and in civil clothes, serves as a sense of security to the community.

The mobile and foot patrols are going on all around the island which brings not just safety but also gives an opportunity to the officers to engage with the community.

The police department mentioned that “A sustained presence and continued vigilance are essential to address potential security threats effectively.”

“Every officer plays an important role in the overall strategy and contributes to the success of the operation. This shows the professionalism and dedication of the Tobago division.” The police department said.

The increased police presence in Tobago is trying to create a safe surroundings in which locals and visitors can celebrate without fear during the holiday season.