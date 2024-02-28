Aripero: 32-year-old man died in fatal shooting

32-year-old man lost his life in fatal shooting attack by two suspects while working to build a drain in Aripero on 27 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 32-year-old man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack by two suspects while working to build a drain in Aripero, a village in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on the morning of Tuesday, 27 February, around 8:15 am.

The deceased victim of the fatal shooting attack in Aripero is identified with the name of Keith Branker also known by his common name Bim Bim. Keith Branker was the father of five children. The victim was a worker and lived in the Sobo Village of La Brea, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad.

As per the reports, the incident of the Aripero fatal shooting attack on the victim took place on the day at nearly 8:15 am, while the victim, Branker, was building a drain with other workers. The work was conducted under the Siparia borough corporation.

It is mentioned that while the victim, Keith Branker, was working with other workers, two suspects went to the place and approached the workers with aggression. The suspects were armed with firearms with which they suddenly opened firing in the direction of the victim.

After observing the unexpected shooting attack on the place, all the workers scattered and started running in different directions to save their lives. The victim also attempted to escape from the place to save himself.

The suspects followed the victim, Branker, and shot him several times all over his body at the back of a house that was under construction. The suspects immediately fled from the place of crime after shooting the victim.

The incident of the fatal shooting attack on a victim in Aripero was reported to the police department. In response to the report, the officers from the local police station took initial charge and went to the shooting site.

After visiting the shooting scene, the police officers confirmed the crime report and took control of the crime scene for the initial investigation to collect the relevant evidence and clues against the suspects.

The victim, who was bleeding from the wounds of multiple gunshots, was not able to survive and lost his life on the spot. The victim was pronounced dead officially after the examination of the body by the officers. Later, the order was given for the removal of the dead body from the crime scene.

The police officers are conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case to trace the suspects involved in the fatal shooting in Aripero. Meanwhile, the local people are hoping for the betterment of the family of the victim and their future. People are also asking for justice and the arrest of criminals.

The last time a related case was observed in the nation where a corporation worker was killed was last year on Thursday, 14 December 2023. In that case, the victim was also killed in a shooting while he was cleaning the walls and railings on Emperor Boulevard near the recreational grounds in Arouca. The victim was identified as a 31-year-old man named Hameed Jack also known as Blackie.