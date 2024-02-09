Arima: Two men arrested for Larceny and store breaking in Malabar

Trinidad and Tobago: Two men, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, were arrested and taken under custody by the police officers under the charge of breaking into a store and Larceny in Malabar, a settlement in Arima, located in the northern part of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 7 February.

As per the reports, the incident of Malabar Larceny in Arima took place on the day when the suspects entered the store by galvanising the roof. It is mentioned that the suspects made a hole in the roof of the store by cutting it down to gain access to the inside of the place.

It is said that the clear intention of the suspects was to steal things from the store for which they entered the place in an unauthorised manner. Reportedly, the police officers recovered a brown box from the location, which was carrying alcohol, cigarettes and money in it.

The incident was noticed by some people nearby who suspected something was wrong in the store. The incident was immediately reported to the police department in response to which a team of police officers who were on the regular mobile patrol took charge and went to the location.

After visiting the place, the police officers received the information from a bar owner who heard some weird loud noises on the rooftop of the store. On the basis of the data collected in formation, the police officers took action and surrounded the place.

In the search, officers discovered the hole in the roof from where the entry was made by the suspects. In the further investigation of the south part of the store, police officers observed a door on which the marks of breaking implements were found and was pried open.

The suspects were caught by the officers while conducting a search in the eastern part of the building. The suspects were arrested immediately on the spot by the police officers and taken under custody. Both were eventually charged with the related offences in the case of store breaking and Larceny in Malabar, Arima.

The residents of Malabar and communities around Arima and the nation are sharing their opinions after learning about the incident of Larceny and store breaking by two suspects who got arrested by police officers.

People are saying, “Great work by police officers. Such a quick response by the officers who went to the location on time and caught those criminals red handed. These people must be punished hard for looting hard earned money of someone. They also damaged their property. Not acceptable. We need good work from our police like this. Keep it up.”

The officers from the police department are conducting the interrogation and also investigating and enquiring to collect more connection into the case.