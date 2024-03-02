Arima shooting: Man becomes third murder victim in month

Third murder observed this month in Arima after a man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack along Mt Zion Road on 29 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: The third murder observed this month in the region Arima, located in the northern part of Trinidad after a man lost his life in a fatal shooting attack along Mt Zion Road on Thursday, 29 February. The deceased victim of the fatal attack is identified with the name of Carlos Sutherland.

As per the reports, the incident of the murder in the fatal shooting attack in Arima on the victim, Carlos Sutherland, took place on the day while the man was not in the neighbourhood along Mt Zion Road. While he was out in the locality the unknown assailants went to the place and approached him.

It is mentioned that the suspects were armed with firearms which they suddenly launched the shooting attack on the victim with the clear intention to kill Carlos. The unknown suspect fled from the crime scene immediately after the fatal attack.

The shooting incident was observed by the local people of the neighbourhood along Mt Zion Road. The residents of the neighbourhood heard the loud noise of multiple explosions. After hearing the explosions, the residents went out to find the reason and source of the noise.

In the search, the residents found the victim lying on the ground who was covered in the blood coming from his wounds of gunshots. The crime of shooting in Arima was immediately informed to the police department by the locals.

In response to the crime report, the officers from the local police station took the initial charge and went to the place of the incident. After arriving at the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report of the shooting attack and took the site under their control for the early investigation. The police officers during the early investigation recovered multiple shells of the spent bullets.

The emergency health services were also informed about the fatal shooting on the victim to get medical help. Anyhow, the victim, Carlos Sutherland, was not able to survive and lost his life before the visit of help.

The designated medical officer was summoned by the police officers to the site of the crime. The designated medical officer arrived at the shooting site and examined the body of the deceased victim.

After the examination, the designated medical officer shared his observation with the police officers and officially pronounced the victim dead. Later, the removal of the dead body from the crime scene was ordered.

The investigation is the inquiry is being conducted by the police department in the case of recent murder in Arima. The police officers are collecting evidence and clues against the suspect which can lead to their arrest.

The last murder case recorded in Arima was a few days ago on Saturday, 24 February. In that case, a 26-year-old man was murdered similarly in a fatal shooting attack in his apartment in Valley View along Pinto Road. The victim was identified with the name of Akeem Ralph.