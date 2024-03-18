Arima: 62-year-old woman charged for misguiding police

62-year-old woman charged on 16 March in Arima under the case of wasting the time of police and misleading them with false information.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 62-year-old woman was charged by the law enforcement department on Saturday, 16 March, in Arima under the case of wasting the time of police and misleading them with false information.

The arrest of the woman was done by the officers of the Professional Standards Bureau who found the lady guilty in the case after investigation on Friday, 15 March. The old lady is identified as Rosidia Aleong who lives along Cocorite Road in Arima, a town in the northern part of Trinidad.

The case started the last year on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 when the woman filed a report at the Maloney Police Station. The case was later taken over by the Professional Standards Bureau which conducted the investigation around the issue till now.

The report says Rosidia Aleong went to the Maloney Police Station in their division in September of last year to file a report for complaints. In the report, her complaint was that she was arrested without any reason on Friday, 15 September 2023, and was kept behind bars till Monday, 18 September 2023.

The highlight of the case is the allegation raised by the woman on a police officer while she was kept in the Arima Police Station. In the complaint, she mentioned that the officer allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts inside the cell. The officer said she knew of an individual she was in a relationship with.

The lady was taken for a medical check-up after the complaint was registered on the same day. Afterwards, the officers of the Professional Standards Bureau investigated the case under the guidance of WPC Moore.

The things went against the accused woman after the CCTV footage from the Arima Police Station was recovered by the investigators. After examining the footage, it was confirmed that nothing said by the woman in the complaint was recorded on the mentioned days.

After the investigation and inquiries from multiple angles in the case the law enforcement agencies concluded that the woman misguided the police department. On Friday, 9 February 2024, Roger Gaspard, the Director of Public Prosecutions, also advised to charge the lady for wasting the crucial time of the authorities.

Finally, the action was taken by the law enforcement department against Rosidia Aleong and she was arrested and charged by the officers for Wasteful Employment of the Police Time under section 6 (2) of the Criminal Law Act.