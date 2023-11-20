ARC’s departure to Saint Lucia

The Atlantic Rally for Cruisers set its journey to Saint Lucia from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on November 19, 2023.

The rally is the biggest and from one of the popular rallies which set the journey of 2700 nauticle miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

Moreover, the count of 156 sailing yachts participated in the rally to head over to a small island, Saint Lucia.

Also, the drinks and eatables were provided at the yachts and the participants of Rally enjoyed this.

Various items which were present for the crew’s pleasure were jellies, Chocolate, pringles, peanut butter and many more.

The YB Races App provided an aid in keeping the track of the yachts which participated in ARC (Atlantic Rally for Cruisers).

The livestream was available for the rally on Facebook.

As of November 17, 2023; the boats initiated on the second ocean leg, left Mindelo and set the sailing of 2200 nautical miles across Atlanta to Grenada.

Notably, three boats were left behind due to the technical issues in the yacht, and it was projected that shortly these would join the yacht fleet for the rally.

Interestingly, the rally had no race division and had a very formal commencement, making fun activities a part of it.

Importantly, the participant yachts before being the part of the rally were first checked by the safety team.

This Year, in the rally, 10% of the sails and fleets are swedish.

Also, from various nations children and families came to be a part of this rally.

Considerably, the activities in this rally involved were as follows:

Flag Parade as opening ceremony

Dock Walk

Stockey Woodall’s sextant workshop

Costume Party

Prize giving party at Mansa Marina Hotel

Draft Demonstration

As the month of November is considered as the beginning of ARC season, the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers had its first start on November 5, 2023 for Grenada.

