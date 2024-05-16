April turns out to be hottest month on record for Caribbean: Reports

April has remained the hottest month on record for the Caribbean, as it has been hotter than normal.

Trinidad and Tobago: April has remained the hottest month on record for the Caribbean, as it has been hotter than normal. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that the temperatures in Tobago frequently reached up to 33° C, while Trinidad experienced daily averages of 34° C.

As per the reports, it appears that outside temperatures are too hot to handle, as for the past month, the Caribbean has recorded its hottest year. According to the NOAA, temperatures increased by an average of 1.32 ° C; while this numerical increase seems small, its impact has been significant.

In Tobago, temperatures are often registered at 33° C and in some cases, 34° C, when the average temperature is supposed to be around 30 to 31° C. In Trinidad, the average temperature registered around 34° C and the T&T met office predicted that 2024 will be the hottest year on record.

The met department stated that the temperature has negatively impacted water reserves throughout the country, causing the water shortage. It has also led the government to impose water restrictions and schedule water supply to communities, affecting the lives of plants and animals.

Additionally, the risk of sunstroke, muscle cramps, and heat exhaustion continues, and the public is advised to take precautions and remain hydrated to reduce these risks. Meanwhile, the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum stated that these conditions are caused by El Nino effect, raising the sea temperatures by at least 1° C.

Even though the wet season is approaching, the heat is expected to intensify, with temperatures likely to rise by 2° C. This will be accompanied by periods of more intense rainfall associated with tropical Cyclones. These conditions increase the likelihood of flash flooding and landslides, so all households should take the necessary precautions and ensure they are prepared for any eventualities.

Notably, the Met department across the Caribbean also predicted that Hurricane Maria is all set to remain hyperactive in 2024.