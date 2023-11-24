Appointment of new Indian HC to Guyana raises hope among diaspora

The appointment of the new Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Amit Shivkumar Telang has brought a new ray of hope to the Indian diaspora

The appointment of the new Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Amit Shivkumar Telang, has brought a new ray of hope to the Indian diaspora. It is anticipated that the new appointment will bring significant and innovative changes in its functioning.

As per the reports, the Indian diaspora has been commending the change in the leadership and the vision of HC Telang. It is expected that he will not acknowledge and rectify the past shortcomings but they add the progressive path for the Indian diaspora residing in Guyana.

One of the most noteworthy aspects is that he is planning to adopt a strategic approach toward bridging the communication gap between the High Commission and the diaspora. As per the reports, the former HC KJ Srinivasa faced criticism due to a lack of effective communication during his tenure.

Indian people residing in Guyana showcased their confidence in the new HC and lauded his commitment to strengthening them. His determination and keen understanding of the evolving needs of the community, raised high hopes in the minds of people.

The reports also outlined that HC Telang is aiming to open discrete channels of communication to increase the interaction and engagement with people. The vision and innovative ideas of HC Telang has brought a sense of satisfaction in the hearts of people.

Notably, Indian diaspora showed disappointment towards the ineffective functioning of the High Commission during the tenure of Srinivasa. According to them, he was failed and unable to address their issues and queries. Many of them also complained against him and asserted that they had ended up with no proper solutions to their problems during his tenure.

It was also speculated that the former HC was removed following multiple complaints against him. However, the Indian diaspora showed full faith in HC Telang and started that his leadership skills and abilities would make the working of High Commission smooth and transparent.

People expressed pleasure and pointed out that the public connectivity and smooth working of Hthe C is expected from new HC. While giving a positive response to the appointment, the Indian diaspora highlighted that this is a need for the implementation of innovative ideas and plans to strengthen the High Commission.

HC Telang also extended his full support to the people and said that he is determined to make the lives of the Indian community residing in Guyana smooth. He aimed to resolve their issues and cope with their needs.

The new planning and agendas is growing the sense of trust among the Indian diaspora toward HC Telang.

