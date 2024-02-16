Applications opened for Best Tourism Village 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago

A invitation has been extended to all eligible villages to apply for the UN Best Tourism Village 2024 by the Ministry of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: An invitation has been extended to all eligible villages to apply for the UN Best Tourism Village 2024 by the Ministry of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago. The deadline for the submission of the application is March 1, 2024.

The guidelines and eligibility criteria have been unveiled by the Ministry which stated that the submission of the application forms will be made at the ministry’s office. As per the requirement, the village must possess a low population density with no more than 15,000 inhabitants.

Secondly, the village must be located in a landscape with an important presence of traditional activities such as agriculture, forestry, livestock, or fishing. The village should consist of a shared community, values, and lifestyle.

Besides this, applications are not open for individual candidacies by villages and must always be presented by a Member through the National Tourism Association. The fourth requirement will consist that the members can submit a maximum of eight villages per edition and the application form must be filled per each village.

The authorities will hold the communication related to the initiative directly with the contacted person in the member indicated in the application form. The information on the application must be in English or Spanish language as other languages are not allowed.

UN Tourism will provide each member with a specific code for the online application process.

Best Tourism Village is known as the global initiative that was launched to highlight the village with great tourism. The prime motive of the initiative is to shed light on the village where tourism preserves cultures and traditions, celebrates diversity, provides opportunities and safeguards biodiversity.

Besides this, the participating village should also consist of outstanding examples of rural tourism destinations with cultural and natural assets. Through this, that village will be considered as a wonderful example for the preservation and promotion of rural and community-based values, products and lifestyle.

The village should also have a clear commitment towards innovation and sustainability.