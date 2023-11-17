Applications of Academy for Women entrepreneurs are Open

Applications for 2nd Cohort of the Academy for women entrepreneur in Antigua and Barbuda are open

Academy for Women entrepreneurs has invited qualified women applicants for the 2nd Cohort of the Academy in Antigua and Barbuda.

It is a free entrepreneurship program that is designed to help women grow and thrive as entrepreneurs. The deadline for application is Thursday November 30, 2023, at 11:59 PM.

The program is open to all female applicants who are 18 or above. The initiative is appropriate for women who are aspiring to become entrepreneurs. The program also aims to polish and enhance the skills of current full-time entrepreneurs whose business is registered for less than 3 years.

Individuals applying for the program must be the citizens or legal residents of Antigua and Barbuda and must be committed to all the program activities.

The program will be commenced from January 2024 to May 2024. The live sessions under the program will be conducted on Thursdays from 6:00-8:00PM via ZOOM.

The course offers 16 weeks of blended learning. The component of the program includes Dream builder courses that focuses on improving and educating the applicants about the various aspects of entrepreneurship like financing, marketing, branding etc.

Monthly workshops will be organised for the applicants to grab the necessary training, knowledge, and skill.

For the All-Round development of the applicants, Group mentorship, community projects, pitch competition, networking activities, business expo and much more will be conducted.

It focuses on equipping women with the knowledge and skills they need to turn their ideas into a viable business.

The applicants will get the opportunity of gaining guidance and tips from professionals. They will learn about the experiences of well-established entrepreneurs and will help in building a bigger entrepreneurial network.

Academy for Women entrepreneurs seeks to promote economic prosperity and create opportunities for capable women with brilliant ideas to become successful entrepreneurs.

The goal of the program under Academy for Women entrepreneurs in Antigua and Barbuda is to support, promote, strengthen and increase the number of women-owned business locally.