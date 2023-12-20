Applications invited for Programme Assistant for UN Barbados

UNV Barbados offers position as Programme Assistant in the Multi-Country Office for the Caribbean.

UN: Applications are invited for the position of Programme Assistant in the Multi-Country Office for the Caribbean by the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) in Barbados. The deadline for applicants is December 22, 2023.

UN Barbados and OECS shared the update and added that the successful candidate will get a chance to play a crucial role in supporting UN Volunteers from recruitment to departure. Besides this, the candidate will also promote volunteerism within the region and ensure the smooth operation of the multi-country office.

The candidate will also be responsible for the management of operations such as assignments, contracts and payments. They will also be assigned to provide personal and logistical support.

Moreover, they will be given the responsibility to liaise with partners and offices, ensuring smooth operations. The candidate will also work towards the empowerment of the volunteers to make a lasting impact.

Additionally, the role will also require strong organizational skills, excellent communication, a dedication to volunteerism and the ability to handle diverse tasks. The selected candidate will also have to adapt to changing needs.

The opportunity is for people who are between the ages of 27 to 80 years old. The candidates will have to show three years of experience in Administrative and/or operative roles.

Besides this, the requirements for the position include a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Social Sciences, Administration, Psychology, Community Development, or areas relevant to the assignment.

The candidates must be fluent in English. They should possess a working knowledge of Spanish. Their duty station will be Bridgetown, Barbados.

The opportunity is open for nationals or persons with legal work permission in the country. These people are eligible to apply for the position and this is a full-time opportunity. Candidates will receive entitlements according to their progression and performance. Benefits also include a monthly living allowance, medical insurance for the individual and up to 3 dependents.

Successful candidates will also be given annual leave, among other benefits.