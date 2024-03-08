Antiguan Drastic to vie for Canada’s Got Talent- Million Dollar Season

Art Phillip, popularly known as “Drastic” is all set to represent Antigua and the wider Caribbean at the much-anticipated 2024 edition of Canada’s Got Talent (CGT), named “The Million Dollar Season”.

Antigua and Barbuda: Art Phillip, popularly known as “Drastic” is all set to represent Antigua and the wider Caribbean at the much-anticipated 2024 edition of Canada’s Got Talent (CGT), named “The Million Dollar Season”.

Drastic will participate in the event and compete against 115 performers for the whopping million-dollar prize which is the largest in Canadian TV history. The CGT is all set to begin on March 19, 2024, with a two-hour episode. The grand finale will be held on May 14, 2024, at 8 pm, after the staging of the different rounds.

The talent show will feature wild, weird acts, world-record-breaking stunts, and others from the performers, out of which the best will pave the path to the finals. A total of 16 acts will be judged by the judges named Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall.

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season will be able to win a prize of $1M along with financial advice from CIBC. Besides this, the recipient of the Golden Buzzer will be honoured with a prize of $25,000.

The main sponsors of the event will be Rogers, CIBC, and Tim Hortons as Rogers contributed around $950M to Canadian content last year. The finale of the event will be held at OLG at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls.

Notably, Drastic started his journey in the music industry in 2007 in Antigua and managed to secure victory in Virgin Islands Idol. He secured several collaborations in his music career, including musicians such as Sean Kingston and Jah Cure. He also received Grammy nominations for his exceptional work in the music industry.

The show will live stream on Citytv+ which is known as the main sponsor for the CGT.

Drastic will perform in the music contest for the Talent Show of Canada, and he is also known for his exceptional performance on several stages. He will represent Antigua and showcase the true culture of the country and the wider Caribbean.

Netizens reacted to the news and showcased their full faith in his talent. One added that he is a very talented guy who has secured several accolades on the Caribbean as well as the international stage. Many also sent wishes to him and said that his performance would reflect the true spirit of Antigua and Barbuda.

People also called him one of their favourite Caribbean artists and motivated him for his great performance. One said,” Respect, you are a winner, TEAM Drastic for the win.”

Another added,” Best of luck to u dras …..make Antigua proud. God bless u.”

Netizens also hoped that he would win the life-changing prize and make the name of Antigua and Barbuda on the big stage.