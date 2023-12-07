Antigua Yacht Club Marina throws a dock party on the occasion of re-opening

Antigua Yacht Club Marina announced their re-entry to the market. For the opening event, they announced a dock party on Wednesday, 6th December 2023, at 5 pm for all, and the special attraction will be Chief Guest DJ Charlie.

While marking the statement, they said, “It is a great moment to announce that on Wednesday, 6th December, we are inviting everyone to the dock party by us to celebrate the re-opening of our favourite place to be on.”

With the comeback, Antigua Yacht Club Marina has come up with offices, bars, restaurants and other different businesses. Together, it has been stabilised for the best experience for visitors.

The final touches are given to the place in phase one of the rebuild. The seating areas are perfect for meetings and getting together with friends and others while hanging out for tea, coffee and drinks anytime.

Everything is planned in a grand manner to give a top-notch experience to the visitors with the wonderful marina club of some of the world’s most impressive superyachts.

The party is going to be full of fun and packed with energy. The famous and loved outlets will be in the service. The known businesses will be on the dock, like the new Paris Coffee shop.

The famous Skull duggery bar, which is loved by all, will also be serving visitors so one can enjoy the espresso martinis and coffees.

They committed that “We will always be determined to continue serving the world of sailing and yachting with the same dedication and hard work. We are eager to welcome you back and also appreciate your continuous trust in us.”

Challenging times were for the company when a lightning strike fired and damaged a major part of Antigua Yacht Club Marina. This unexpected incident to the beloved company left everyone in shock.

No matter what, the morals of the company always remained high, and they got lots of support from well-wishers. All the sponsors, friendly companies, businesses and government helped them and brought everything back on track.

The Antigua Yacht Club Marina is noe back to the market and fully operational. They are now offering complete marina services like always. All the services and amenities are being provided in the best way possible, and top security is available on the docks and throughout the resort.

On Mayday, the celebration will start at 5 pm with musical vibes on DJ, Happy Hour, local vendors and businesses, and an artistic touch will create a festive mood.

The second phase will take place after Christmas, and in that, new structures will take shape. Till then, Visitors are welcomed by them to go and enjoy the presence and coming back of Antigua Yacht Club Marina.