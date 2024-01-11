Antigua welcomes over 10,000 cruise passengers in one day

Antigua Cruise Port has welcomed more than 10,000 passengers on January 4, 2024 through three cruise ships

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua Cruise Port welcomed more than 10,000 passengers on January 4, 2024, through three cruise ships. The tourism authority hosted the welcome ceremony for the guests with a proper display of the offerings of the destination.

The arrival of passengers to the shores of Antigua and Barbuda in such a huge amount marked the position of the destination across the globe. The tourists lauded the destination and said that their holidays were enhanced with its beauty.

The three cruise ships brought a total of 10,055 passengers in one day who received a warm welcome. Firstly, the Enchanted Princess made an inaugural call at Antigua Cruise Port. It has brought 3,764 passengers.

The second cruise ship was Caribbean Princess, which was docked at Heritage Quay with the arrival of 3,297 passengers. The third ship brought 2,994 visitors aboard, Costa Pacifica, at the Nevis Street Pier.

Notably, January will be the busiest month for the 2023/ 2024 winter season with over 130,000 passenger arrivals.

The Ministry of Tourism of Antigua and Barbuda said that the cruise season 2023/2024 has been paving the successful path with the arrival of a satisfactory number of passengers through ships. Several ships such as Norwegian Viva, Disney Cruise, Royal Clipper and Marella Discovery graced the shores of Antigua and Barbuda.

The season of Antigua and Barbuda was kickstarted on October 9, 2023 with the arrival of Seabourn Pursuit which was an ultra-luxury ship. The Tui Cruises was the second vessel of the season which brought 2500 passengers.

Antigua received the third call of Explora I at the Nevis Street Pier on November 11, 2023 with the arrival of 450 passengers. The ship docked on the shores of the country for the first time. The first timer also included the Disney Dream which brought 3,000 passegers. It was the fourth call to the island for the cruise season.

Besides this, the season 2023/2024 has also witnessed the homeporting of two vessels simultaneously at Antigua Cruise Port for the first time. It included Emerald Sakara, Marella Discovery and Artania. Also, the Antigua Cruise Port has done simultaneous homeporting operations for the second time in December 3, 2023.

The arrival of Arvia, Norwegian Jade, Marella Discovery, Royal Clipper and Sea Cloud has brought over 10,000 passengers. Along with that, during the first half of December, the country officially welcomed five inaugural calls of Silver Nova, Norwegian Sun, Oceania Vista, Celebrity Beyond and Costa Fortuna.

Notably, in November, Antigua Cruise Port welcomed 52 calls and 83.501 passengers.

In addition to that, Antigua Cruise Port is currently upgrading the Heritage Quay Shopping Mall.

So far, the main buildings have been repainted and our bandstand has also been refurbished. Additional work on staircases and rails will be completed in the upcoming weeks while the main walkway will subsequently be resurfaced.

The vibrancy of the island will be captured at the shopping centre, allowing both visitors and locals to have an enhanced experience.