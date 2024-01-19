Antigua welcomes first “lady ship” from Virgin Voyages cruise line

Valiant Lady docked at Heritage Quay and became the first “lady ship” from Virgin Voyages to visit Antigua.

Antigua and Barbuda: Valiant Lady docked at Heritage Quay and became the first “lady ship” from Virgin Voyages to visit Antigua. The adults-only brought 2,270 passengers on Thursday and will make five more trips to the destination before the end of the 2023/2024 cruise season.

The visuals on social media have stunned the netizens and demanded to make it home port as well. Netizens also asked the tourism authority to bring the Valiant Lady back to the shores of Antigua and Barbuda. They said that the cruise was beautiful and expressed their wishes to journey onboard around the world.

The red lining of the cruise ship has been appreciated by Netizens, who said that the way of writing Virgin on the ship is mesmerizing. Besides this, the Valiant Lady is looking magnificent and graced the look of the cruise ship.

The shores of Antigua and Barbuda were buzzed with tourists and made them explore the exceptional offerings of the destination.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez and CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Colin C James have joined representatives from Antigua Cruise Port and the ship’s agent Bryson’s Shipping for the welcome ceremony of Virgin Voyage Cruise Line.

During the welcome ceremony, the Tourism Minister expressed pleasure in receiving the inaugural call from the Virgin Voyages Cruise Line. Minister added that the five calls of the cruise ship will grace the shores of Antigua and Barbuda and make the season successful.

Valiant Lady in Antigua 1 of 3

With 2400 visitors and 1000 crew, Captain Justin Lawes explored the island nation and admired the hospitality of the port authorities. He also praised the smooth sailing into Antigua and expressed excitement about making five more calls.

According to the Tourism Authority, the Valiant Lady will enhance several business opportunities for stakeholders in Antigua and Barbuda. It has recently been homeported out of Puerto Rico and has a late departure time out of Antigua.

Besides this, Prime Minister Gaston Browne also expressed pleasure and shared glimpses of Heritage Quay. He said that the cruise line has graced their shores and explored the tourism offerings.

Notably, January has been a significant month for Antigua Cruise Port as, over the weekend, Arvia had her first turnaround call of the year, while on January 14th, SeaDream II had her first homeporting operation with the company at the Nevis Street Pier.

January is the company’s busiest month to date, with 42 calls and 91,706 cruise passengers having visited the island by January 18th. The month will close with 76 calls and over 160,000 passenger arrivals.

The ship is known for its smooth sailing and graced the shores of Antigua and Barbuda with guests.