Antigua Premier League to commence week 8 matches, know fixtures

Antigua Premier League is gearing up for week 8 of the tournament. The fixtures and standing of teams have been announced. The matches are to commence on Saturday, 20th January 2024.
The fixtures of matches are as follows:
Saturday, 20th January 2024
- Willikies will compete against Ottos Rangers at 4:00PM
- Old Road will compete against FC Aston Villa at 6:00 PM
- PARHAM will compete against Green City at 8:00 PM
Sunday, 21st January 2024
- SAP will compete against All Saints United at 4:00 PM
- Empire will compete against John Hughes at 6:00 PM
- Swetes will compete against Grenades at 8:00 PM
Monday, 22nd January 2024
- Pigotts Bullets will compete against Garden Stars at 6:00PM
Premier Division Standing of the Antigua premier league are as follows:
- Grenades FC – 21 points
- Old Road FC – 21 points
- FC Aston Villa – 17 points
- All Saints United – 16 points
- Hoppers FC – 12 points
- Garden Stars – 10 points
- SAP FC – 9 points
- Rangers FC – 8 points
- John Hughes – 7 points
- Willikies FC – 6 points
- Pigotts Bullets – 5 points
- Swetes FC – 2 points
- PARHAM FC – 2 points
- Empire FC – 1 point
- Green City FC – 0 points
Here are the First Division Standings of Antigua Premier league as of Jan 15th, 2024 of the teams:
- Five Islands FC – 16 points
- Potters Tigers – 15 points
- Attacking Saints – 11 points
- Jennings United – 10 points
- Lion Hill FC – 9 points
- Fort Road FC- 9 points
- Police FC – 9 points
- Bolans FC – 7 points
- Bendals FC – 5 points
- Liberta Blackhawks – 3 points
- Young Lions FC- 0 points
Here are the Second Division Standings as of Jan 15th, 2024 of the teams:
- Belmont FC – 16 Points
- Freemans Village Scorpions – 15 Points
- Bethesda FC – 13 Points
- Earthquakes – 12 Points
- English Harbour FC – 11 Points
- TAMO FC – 9 Points
- Sea View Farm FC – 9 points
- Soccer Academy -8 Points
- FC Master ballers – 8 Points
- CPTSA Wings – 9 Points
- Real Blizzard FC – 7 Points
- Golden Grove FC – 6 Points
- Urlings FC – 6 Points
- Celtics FC – 6 Points
- Blackburn Palace – 5 Points
- Westham FC – 3 Points
- Glanvilles FC – 3 Points
- Abaya FC – 3 Points
- JSC Progressors – 0 Points
- Young Warriors FC – 0 Points