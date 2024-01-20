Antigua Premier League to commence week 8 matches, know fixtures

Antigua Premier League is gearing up for the week 8 matches to commence from Saturday, 20th January 2024, know fixtures and standings

Antigua Premier League is gearing up for week 8 of the tournament. The fixtures and standing of teams have been announced. The matches are to commence on Saturday, 20th January 2024.

The fixtures of matches are as follows:

Saturday, 20th January 2024

Willikies will compete against Ottos Rangers at 4:00PM Old Road will compete against FC Aston Villa at 6:00 PM PARHAM will compete against Green City at 8:00 PM

Sunday, 21st January 2024

SAP will compete against All Saints United at 4:00 PM Empire will compete against John Hughes at 6:00 PM Swetes will compete against Grenades at 8:00 PM

Monday, 22nd January 2024

Pigotts Bullets will compete against Garden Stars at 6:00PM

Premier Division Standing of the Antigua premier league are as follows:

Grenades FC – 21 points Old Road FC – 21 points FC Aston Villa – 17 points All Saints United – 16 points Hoppers FC – 12 points Garden Stars – 10 points SAP FC – 9 points Rangers FC – 8 points John Hughes – 7 points Willikies FC – 6 points Pigotts Bullets – 5 points Swetes FC – 2 points PARHAM FC – 2 points Empire FC – 1 point Green City FC – 0 points

Here are the First Division Standings of Antigua Premier league as of Jan 15th, 2024 of the teams:

Five Islands FC – 16 points Potters Tigers – 15 points Attacking Saints – 11 points Jennings United – 10 points Lion Hill FC – 9 points Fort Road FC- 9 points Police FC – 9 points Bolans FC – 7 points Bendals FC – 5 points Liberta Blackhawks – 3 points Young Lions FC- 0 points

Here are the Second Division Standings as of Jan 15th, 2024 of the teams: