Antigua Premier League to commence week 8 matches, know fixtures

Antigua Premier League is gearing up for the week 8 matches to commence from Saturday, 20th January 2024, know fixtures and standings

Week 8 Fixtures
Antigua Premier League is gearing up for week 8 of the tournament. The fixtures and standing of teams have been announced. The matches are to commence on Saturday, 20th January 2024.

The fixtures of matches are as follows:

Saturday, 20th January 2024

  1. Willikies will compete against Ottos Rangers at 4:00PM
  2. Old Road will compete against FC Aston Villa at 6:00 PM
  3. PARHAM will compete against Green City at 8:00 PM

Sunday, 21st January 2024

  1. SAP will compete against All Saints United at 4:00 PM
  2. Empire will compete against John Hughes at 6:00 PM
  3. Swetes will compete against Grenades at 8:00 PM

Monday, 22nd January 2024

  1. Pigotts Bullets will compete against Garden Stars at 6:00PM

Premier Division Standing of the Antigua premier league are as follows:

  1. Grenades FC – 21 points
  2. Old Road FC – 21 points
  3. FC Aston Villa – 17 points
  4. All Saints United – 16 points
  5. Hoppers FC – 12 points
  6. Garden Stars – 10 points
  7. SAP FC – 9 points
  8. Rangers FC – 8 points
  9. John Hughes – 7 points
  10. Willikies FC – 6 points
  11. Pigotts Bullets – 5 points
  12. Swetes FC – 2 points
  13. PARHAM FC – 2 points
  14. Empire FC – 1 point
  15. Green City FC – 0 points

Here are the First Division Standings of Antigua Premier league as of Jan 15th, 2024 of the teams:

  1. Five Islands FC – 16 points
  2. Potters Tigers – 15 points
  3. Attacking Saints – 11 points
  4. Jennings United – 10 points
  5. Lion Hill FC – 9 points
  6. Fort Road FC- 9 points
  7. Police FC – 9 points
  8. Bolans FC – 7 points
  9. Bendals FC – 5 points
  10. Liberta Blackhawks – 3 points
  11. Young Lions FC- 0 points

Here are the Second Division Standings as of Jan 15th, 2024 of the teams:

  1. Belmont FC – 16 Points
  2. Freemans Village Scorpions – 15 Points
  3. Bethesda FC – 13 Points
  4. Earthquakes – 12 Points
  5. English Harbour FC – 11 Points
  6. TAMO FC – 9 Points
  7. Sea View Farm FC – 9 points
  8. Soccer Academy -8 Points
  9. FC Master ballers – 8 Points
  10. CPTSA Wings – 9 Points
  11. Real Blizzard FC – 7 Points
  12. Golden Grove FC – 6 Points
  13. Urlings FC – 6 Points
  14. Celtics FC – 6 Points
  15. Blackburn Palace – 5 Points
  16. Westham FC – 3 Points
  17. Glanvilles FC – 3 Points
  18. Abaya FC – 3 Points
  19. JSC Progressors – 0 Points
  20. Young Warriors FC – 0 Points

