Antigua Premier League to commence week 6 matches, know fixtures

The week 6 matches will commence on Saturday, 6th January 2024 and will conclude on Monday, 8th January 2024. The match fixtures have been announced and will take place at the ABFA Technical Center.

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has successfully completed the week 5 matches of Antigua Premier League and is gearing up for week 6 matches of the tournament.

The schedule of matches are as follows:

3 matches will be taking place on Saturday, 6th January 2024

The first match will take place between John Hughes and All Saints United at 4:00 pm The second match will take place between Swetes and SAP at 6:00 PM The third match has been scheduled between Empire and Garden Stars at 8:00 PM

3 matches have been scheduled for Sunday, 7th January 2024

Greenbay Hoppers will compete against Old Road in the first match at 4:00 PM Ottos Rangers will compete against Villa Lions FC at 6:00 PM Grenades will compete against Green City at 8:00 PM

1 match is scheduled for Monday, 8th January 2024

Willikies will compete against Parham at 6:00 PM

The admission ticket for the tournament is as follows:

Adults: $10

Children: $5

The Antigua Premier League successfully concluded the week 5 matches. The results were as follows: