Antigua Premier League to commence from 25th November 2023

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association is thrilled to announce the commencement of Antigua Premier League 2023 to be held from Saturday, 25th November 2023 at the ABFA Technical Center.

The week 1 of the Antigua Premier League is scheduled as follows:

3 Matches are scheduled for Saturday, 25 November 2023

The first match will take place between FC Aston Villa and Parham at 4:00 pm

The second match will take place between Ottos Rangers and Green bay Hoppers at 6:00pm

The third match is scheduled between Grenades and Willikes at 8:00pm

3 matches are scheduled for Sunday,26th November 2023

The first match is scheduled between John Hughes and Swetes at 4:00pm

The second match will take place between green city and SAP at 6:00 pm

The third match will be conducted between All Saints United and Empire at 8:00 pm

2 matches are scheduled for Monday,27th November 2023

Pigotts bullets and Old Road will compete the first match at 6:00 pm

The second match will take place between Tryum and Garden Stars at 8:00pm

The entry ticket for the tournament costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. The tickets of the tournament will be sold at the gate.

Benna Boys faced a tough fight, falling 2-3 to Puerto Rico in the Concacaf Nations League qualifiers on 18th November 2023 at the ABFA Technical Center.

The last leg of the Concacaf Nations League qualifiers journey has completed. Guyana competed with Antigua and Barbuda. The match took place on 21st November 2023 at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in the Dominican Republic at 8:00pm.

Guyana won against Antigua and Barbuda with the score of 6-0. Sergio Rozenhout was the Referee of the match.

Guyana Goal scorers: Kelsey Benjamin 7’, Omari Glasgow 36’, Nathan Moriah-Welsh 45’, Osaze De Rosario 67’, Leo Lovell 90’, Deon Moore 90’+3