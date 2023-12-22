Antigua Premier League is gearing up for 4th week , know fixtures

The match fixtures of 4th week of the Antigua premier league has been announced and will commence from Saturday, 23rd December 2023

The Antigua Premier League has successfully completed its 3rd week of matches on 18th December 2023 and is gearing up for the 4th week of the tournament.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, 23rd December 2023

The first match will be conducted between Willikies and Garden Stars. The match will commence at 4:00 pm.

The second match will be held between Green Bay Hoppers and Swetes at 6:00 PM.

The third match will be conducted between Green City and FC Aston Villa at 8:00 PM.

Tuesday, 26th December 2023

The first match scheduled for 26th December will commence at 4:00 PM and will be held between Ottos Rangers and SAP.

The second match is scheduled between All Saints United and Pigotts Bullets at 6:00 PM.

The third match is to be held between John Hughes and Old Road at 8:00 PM.

Wednesday, 27th December 2023

Grenada and Parham will compete against each other on 27th December at 6:00 PM.

The entry fee of the tournament is as follows:

Adults: $10

Children: $5

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has congratulated Assistant Referee Patrick Browne who has earned his debut FIFA Badge.

2024 FIFA International Refereeing List has a total of 6 referees selected from Antigua and Barbuda including Referee Ken Penny feather and assistant referees Patrick Browne, Iroots Appleton, Wasnah Barnarde, Nikesha Gage, and Kevin Peters.

Kelesha Antoine, the head of ABFA Referees Department has congratulated the Antigua and Barbuda cadre of FIFA referees and encouraged them to maintain their commitment to excellence.

Also, Shemroy Allie, Cariessa Corbett, and Portia Davis are the three referees who are invited to the third edition of the CFU Next Generation Referee Course which will be held from 11th January to 15 January 2024 in Trinidad and Tobago.