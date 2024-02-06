Antigua Premier League continues, know results

Antigua and Barbuda football association has commenced the week 10 matches of Antigua Premier league at the ABFA Technical center

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has commenced the week 10 matches of the Antigua Premier League at the ABFA Technical Center.

3 matches were conducted on Saturday, 3rd February 2024 and 3 matches have been conducted on Sunday, 4th February 2024.

The results of the matches are as follows.

Saturday, 3rd February 2024

Green Bay hoppers won the match against Empire Football Club by the score of 3-2. Javorn Stevens, 35’, and Yoandir Puga Estevez, 54’, 82’, scored 3 points for Green Bay Hoppers FC. Rakeem Joseph 63’, 66’ scored 2 points for Empire Football Club

Pigotts Sports Club won the match against John Hughes Sports Club 2-1. Akeem Isaac, 14, and Siegel Rodney, 31, scored 2 points for Pigotts Sports Club. Bryan Burton, 55, scored a point for John Hughes Sports Club.

Grenades Football Club won the match against Old Road FC 2-1. Sherman Augustin, 21’, and Carl Osbourne, 90 ( + 5’ ), scored 2 points for Grenades FC . Stefan Smith, 25’, scored a point for Old Road FC.

Sunday , 4th February 2024

Parham FC won the match against ORFC 2-0. Kenja Benjamin, 9’ and Stevans Harriet, 43’ scored 2 points for the Parham Football Club.

Green City Football Club won the match against Garden Stars FC 1-0. Amali Colbourne, 41, scored a point for Green City Football Club.

Willikies FC won the match against Swetes FC 2-1. Phil Nicholas 89’ and Mekhi Scotland 90’+1’ scored 2 points for Willikies FC, and Shafeeq Joseph 69’ scored a point for Swetes FC.

One match has been scheduled for Monday, February 5th, 2024. FC Aston Villa will compete against All Saints United at 6:00 P.m. at the ABFA Technical Centre.