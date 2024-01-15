Antigua Premier League conducts 3 matches on 13th January 2024

Antigua and Barbuda football association has commenced the week 7 matches of Antigua Premier League from 13th January 2024

Antigua Premier League Results
Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has commenced the week seven matches of the Antigua Premier League from 13th January 2024.

3 matches were conducted on 13th January 2024. The results have been announced and are as follows:

  1. Empire Football Club and PARHAM competed in the first match and ended the match in a draw with a score of 1-1 each.
  • Goal scorer of Empire Football Club: Joel Yhap 82
  • Goal scorer of PARHAM football club: Kenja Benjamin, 64’
  1. Grenada Football Club won the match against John Hughes Sports Club. Grenada FC scored 2 points, and John Hughes sports club scored 1 point.
  • Goal scorers of Grenada Football Club:

Barrington Blake 27’

Sherman Augustin 71’

  • John Hughes Sports Club: Rokeba Cordice 40’
  1. Old Road Football Club won the match against Swetes Football Club. Old Road FC scored 2 points, and Swetes football club scored 1 point.
  • Goal scorer of Old Road Football club: Raheem Deterville 28’, 46’
  • Swetes Football Club: Shalon Knight 24’

3 matches have been scheduled for Sunday, 14th January 2024 and 1 match has been scored for Monday, 15th January 2024 as follows:

14th January 2024

  1. Willikies will compete against Pigotts Bullets at 4:00 PM
  2. Garden Stars will compete against SAP at 6:00 PM
  3. Greenbay Hoppers will compete against Villa Lions FC at 8:00 PM

15th January 2024

Ottos Rangers will compete against All Saints United at 6:00 PM

The Matches will be conducted at the ABFA Technical Center.

Here is a recap of Results of week 6 matches of Antigua Premier League.

  • All Saints United football club won the match against John Hughes Sports Club with a score of 3-0.
  • Sweets FC and SAP ended the match in a draw with a score of 3-3 each.
  • Garden Stars won the match against Empire football club with a score of 3-0.
  • Old Road FC won the match against Green Bay Hoppers FC with a score of 4-1
  • Villa Lions FC won the match against ORFC with a score of 1-0.
  • Grenades FC won the match against Green City Football Club with the score of 1-0
  • Parham and Willikies FC ended the match in a draw with a score of 4-4 each.

