Antigua Premier League conducts 3 matches on 13th January 2024

Antigua and Barbuda football association has commenced the week 7 matches of Antigua Premier League from 13th January 2024

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has commenced the week seven matches of the Antigua Premier League from 13th January 2024.

3 matches were conducted on 13th January 2024. The results have been announced and are as follows:

Empire Football Club and PARHAM competed in the first match and ended the match in a draw with a score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorer of Empire Football Club: Joel Yhap 82

Goal scorer of PARHAM football club: Kenja Benjamin, 64’

Grenada Football Club won the match against John Hughes Sports Club. Grenada FC scored 2 points, and John Hughes sports club scored 1 point.

Goal scorers of Grenada Football Club:

Barrington Blake 27’

Sherman Augustin 71’

John Hughes Sports Club: Rokeba Cordice 40’

Old Road Football Club won the match against Swetes Football Club. Old Road FC scored 2 points, and Swetes football club scored 1 point.

Goal scorer of Old Road Football club: Raheem Deterville 28’, 46’

Swetes Football Club: Shalon Knight 24’

3 matches have been scheduled for Sunday, 14th January 2024 and 1 match has been scored for Monday, 15th January 2024 as follows:

14th January 2024

Willikies will compete against Pigotts Bullets at 4:00 PM Garden Stars will compete against SAP at 6:00 PM Greenbay Hoppers will compete against Villa Lions FC at 8:00 PM

15th January 2024

Ottos Rangers will compete against All Saints United at 6:00 PM

The Matches will be conducted at the ABFA Technical Center.

Here is a recap of Results of week 6 matches of Antigua Premier League.