Antigua Premier League conducts 3 matches on 13th January 2024

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has commenced the week seven matches of the Antigua Premier League from 13th January 2024.
3 matches were conducted on 13th January 2024. The results have been announced and are as follows:
- Empire Football Club and PARHAM competed in the first match and ended the match in a draw with a score of 1-1 each.
- Goal scorer of Empire Football Club: Joel Yhap 82
- Goal scorer of PARHAM football club: Kenja Benjamin, 64’
- Grenada Football Club won the match against John Hughes Sports Club. Grenada FC scored 2 points, and John Hughes sports club scored 1 point.
- Goal scorers of Grenada Football Club:
Barrington Blake 27’
Sherman Augustin 71’
- John Hughes Sports Club: Rokeba Cordice 40’
- Old Road Football Club won the match against Swetes Football Club. Old Road FC scored 2 points, and Swetes football club scored 1 point.
- Goal scorer of Old Road Football club: Raheem Deterville 28’, 46’
- Swetes Football Club: Shalon Knight 24’
3 matches have been scheduled for Sunday, 14th January 2024 and 1 match has been scored for Monday, 15th January 2024 as follows:
14th January 2024
- Willikies will compete against Pigotts Bullets at 4:00 PM
- Garden Stars will compete against SAP at 6:00 PM
- Greenbay Hoppers will compete against Villa Lions FC at 8:00 PM
15th January 2024
Ottos Rangers will compete against All Saints United at 6:00 PM
The Matches will be conducted at the ABFA Technical Center.
Here is a recap of Results of week 6 matches of Antigua Premier League.
- All Saints United football club won the match against John Hughes Sports Club with a score of 3-0.
- Sweets FC and SAP ended the match in a draw with a score of 3-3 each.
- Garden Stars won the match against Empire football club with a score of 3-0.
- Old Road FC won the match against Green Bay Hoppers FC with a score of 4-1
- Villa Lions FC won the match against ORFC with a score of 1-0.
- Grenades FC won the match against Green City Football Club with the score of 1-0
- Parham and Willikies FC ended the match in a draw with a score of 4-4 each.