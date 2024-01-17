Antigua Premier League concludes week 7 matches, know results

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association successfully concludes the week 7 matches of the Antigua Premier League on 15th December 2024. 7 matches were scheduled for week 7 of the tournament.
The results of the matches have been announced and are as follows:
3 matches were conducted on 13th January 2024. The results have been announced and are as follows:
- Empire Football Club and PARHAM competed in the first match and ended the match in a draw with a score of 1-1 each.
- Goal scorer of Empire Football Club: Joel Yhap 82
- Goal scorer of PARHAM football club: Kenja Benjamin, 64’
- Grenada Football Club won the match against John Hughes Sports Club. Grenada FC scored 2 points, and John Hughes Sports Club scored 1 point.
- Goal scorers of Grenada Football Club:
Barrington Blake 27’
Sherman Augustin 71’
- John Hughes Sports Club: Rokeba Cordice 40’
- Old Road Football Club won the match against Swetes Football Club. Old Road FC scored 2 points, and Swetes Football Club scored 1 point.
- Goal scorer of Old Road Football club: Raheem Deterville 28’, 46’
- Swetes Football Club: Shalon Knight 24’
3 Matches were conducted on Sunday, 14th January 2024 . The results have been announced and are as follows:
- Willikies Football Club and Pigotts Sports Club competed in the first match, which ended in a draw with a score of 2-2 each.
Goal scorer of Willikies Football Club:
Novelle Francis 28’
Phil Nicholas 81’
Goal scorer of Pigotts Sports Club: Akeem Isaac 14’ , 19’
- Garden stars FC and SAP football club competed in the second match, which also ended in a draw with a score of 2-2 each.
Goal scorer of Garden Stars FC:
Sedique Adams 61’
Omri Simpson 90’ (+4’)
Goal scorer of SAP FC: Tyrique Tonge 10’ , 36’
- Villa Lions FC won the match against Green Bay Hoppers FC with a score of 1-0
Goal scorer of Villa Lions FC: Howayne James 79’(OG)
Monday , 15th January 2024
All Saints United won the match against Ottos Rangers.
Goal scorer of All Saints United:
Nazir McBurnette 11’, 41’, 79’, 83’
Sean Tomlinson 35’, 90’
Junior Lee 88’
Zafique Drew 90’ (+3’)