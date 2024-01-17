Antigua Premier League concludes week 7 matches, know results

Antigua and Barbuda football association concludes the week 7 matches of Antigua Premier League on 15th December 2024, know results

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association successfully concludes the week 7 matches of the Antigua Premier League on 15th December 2024. 7 matches were scheduled for week 7 of the tournament.

3 matches were conducted on 13th January 2024. The results have been announced and are as follows:

Empire Football Club and PARHAM competed in the first match and ended the match in a draw with a score of 1-1 each.

Goal scorer of Empire Football Club: Joel Yhap 82

Goal scorer of PARHAM football club: Kenja Benjamin, 64’

Grenada Football Club won the match against John Hughes Sports Club. Grenada FC scored 2 points, and John Hughes Sports Club scored 1 point.

Goal scorers of Grenada Football Club:

Barrington Blake 27’

Sherman Augustin 71’

John Hughes Sports Club: Rokeba Cordice 40’

Old Road Football Club won the match against Swetes Football Club. Old Road FC scored 2 points, and Swetes Football Club scored 1 point.

Goal scorer of Old Road Football club: Raheem Deterville 28’, 46’

Swetes Football Club: Shalon Knight 24’

3 Matches were conducted on Sunday, 14th January 2024 . The results have been announced and are as follows:

Willikies Football Club and Pigotts Sports Club competed in the first match, which ended in a draw with a score of 2-2 each.

Goal scorer of Willikies Football Club:

Novelle Francis 28’

Phil Nicholas 81’

Goal scorer of Pigotts Sports Club: Akeem Isaac 14’ , 19’

Garden stars FC and SAP football club competed in the second match, which also ended in a draw with a score of 2-2 each.

Goal scorer of Garden Stars FC:

Sedique Adams 61’

Omri Simpson 90’ (+4’)

Goal scorer of SAP FC: Tyrique Tonge 10’ , 36’

Villa Lions FC won the match against Green Bay Hoppers FC with a score of 1-0

Goal scorer of Villa Lions FC: Howayne James 79’(OG)

Monday , 15th January 2024

All Saints United won the match against Ottos Rangers.

Goal scorer of All Saints United:

Nazir McBurnette 11’, 41’, 79’, 83’

Sean Tomlinson 35’, 90’

Junior Lee 88’

Zafique Drew 90’ (+3’)