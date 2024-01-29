Antigua premier league commences week 9 matches

Antigua and Barbuda football association has successfully commenced the week 9 matches of Antigua premier league, know results

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has successfully commenced week 9 of the Antigua Premier League. Six matches have been conducted so far, and the results have been announced.

Three matches were played on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, and three matches were conducted on Sunday, January 28th, 2024. The results are as follows.

Saturday, 27th January 2024

Garden Stars won the match against Villa Lions 4-1. Jared Williams (21’, 61’), Karique Knight 45’ (+3), and Sedique Adams 89’ secured points for Garden Stars FC. Kwame Kirby 31’ secured 1 point for Villa Lions.

Green City FC won the match against Pigotts Sports Club 1-0. Ranjae Williams 63 scored one point for Green City FC.

All Saints United FC won the match against Old Road FC 2-1. Nazir McBurnette’s 48’ and Malcolm Stewart’s 89’ secured 2 points for All Saints United, and Raheem Deterville’s 80’ secured one point for Old Road FC.

Sunday , 28th January 2024

John Hughes Sports Club won the match against Parham FC with a score of 2-1. Deno Bryan ( 42’ and 77’) secured 2 points for John Hughes Sports Club, and Rashid Burton 83’ hit the opposite goal, securing one point for Parham Football Club.

Green Bay Hoppers FC won the match against Willikies FC with a score of 2-1. Javorn Stevens 35’ and Kareem Martin 90+3’ secured 2 points for Green Bay hoppers, and Novelle Francis 45’ (+3’) hit the goal for Willikies FC

Empire Football Club won the match against ORFC 2-1. Lee Andrew Nicholas hit two goals for Empire Football Club, 21’ and 34’. Josue Arias secured one point for ORFC FC, 9’.

SAP will compete against Grenades FC on Monday, January 29th, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the ABFA technical centre.