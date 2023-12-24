Antigua Premier League commences matches of week 4

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has started the week 4 matches of Antigua Premier League on Saturday,23rd November 2023

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has started the week 4 matches of Antigua Premier League from Saturday, 23rd November 2023 at the ABFA Technical Center and will continue until 27th December 2023.

The results for the matches played on 23rd December 2023 were declared and are as follows:

The first match was played between Willikies and Garden Stars at 4:00PM. Garden Stars won the match against Willikies with the score of 3-1.

Goal scorers of Garden stars:

Sedique Adams 19’ , 39’

Karique Knight 69’

Goal scorer of Willikies : Novelle Franics 75’

The second match was conducted between Greenbay Hoppers and Swetes FC at 6:00PM. Greenbay Hoppers won the match against Swetes FC with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of Greenbay Hoppers :

Javorn Stevens 65’

Tyree Archibald 83’

Goal scorer of Swetes FC: Shalon Knight 90’ ( + 2’ )

The third match was conducted between FC Aston Villa and Green City FC. FC Aston Villa won the match against Green City with the score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of FC Aston Villa :

Kwame Kirby 44’

Joylan Sinclair 50’

Vaughn Jackson 71’

The matches for the 4th week of Antigua Premier League will continue on Tuesday, 26th December 2023 and will on Wednesday, 27th December 2023 at the ABFA Technical Center.

The fixtures of upcoming matches are as follows:

Tuesday, 26th December 2023

Ottos Rangers will compete against SAP at 4Pm

All Saints United will compete against Pigotts Bullets at 6PM.

John Hughes will compete against Old Road at 8PM.

Wednesday, 27th December 2023

Grenades will compete against Parham at 6:00Pm.

