Antigua premier league announces 5th week match fixtures

Antigua Premier League has successfully concluded the 4th week of matches and is gearing up for the 5th week, which will commence on Saturday, 30th December 2023, at the ABFA Technical Center.

The schedule of the match is as follows:

Saturday, 30th December 2023

Garden stars will be competing against Swetes at 4:00PM WIllikies will be competing against Empire at 6:00 PM Greenbay Hoppers will be competing against SAP at 8:00 PM

Sunday, 31st December 2023

John Hughes will be competing against FC Aston Villa at 4:00 PM All Saints United will be competing against Green City at 6:00 PM Grenades will be competing against Pigotts Bullets

Tuesday, 2nd December 2023

Ottos Rangers will be competing against Old Rad at 6:00 PM

The admission fees for the matches are as follows:

Adults: $10

Children: $5

Here is a recap of the matches played in the 4th week of the Antigua Premier League

Garden Stars FC won the Match against Willikies FC with the score of 3-1.

Garden stars FC goal scorers:

Sedique Adams 19’, 39’

Karique Knight 69’

Willikies FC goal scorers:

Novelle Franics 75’

Greenbay Hoppers FC won the Match against Swetes FC with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorers of Greenbay Hoppers FC :

Javorn Stevens 65’

Tyree Archibald 83’

Goal scorer of Swetes FC: shalon knight 90’ (+2)

FC Aston Villa won the match against Green City FC with the score of 3-0.

Goal scorer of FC Aston Villa:

Kwame Kirby 44’

Joylan Sinclair 50’

Vaughn Jackson 71’

Ottos rangers and S.A.P concluded the match in a draw with the score of 3-3 each.

Goal scorers of Ottos Rangers FC:

Timothy Sanasie 1’ (OG)

Manuel Emilio Arias 45’

Josue Arias 45’

Goal scorers of SAP FC:

Emerson Henry 4’

Peter Byers 63’

Tyrique Tonge 90’

All Saints United FC and Pigotts Bullets ended the match with the score of 0-0.

Old Road FC won the match against John Hughes with the score of 1-0.

Goal scorer of Old Road FC: Raheem Deterville 69’

Grenades FC won the match against PARHAM FC with the score of 2-1.

Grenades FC Goal Scorer:

Barrington Blake 38’

Kurt Frederick 60’

Parham FC Goal Scorer:

Kenja Benjamin 48’