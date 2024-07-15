Antigua: Investigations launched After 42kg Cocaine Seized at VC Airport

ST JOHN’S, Antigua: The police in Antigua have launched an investigation following the seizure of 42 kilograms of cocaine at VC Bird International Airport on Saturday. The seized class A drug is reported to have approximate value of $6,66,900.

The police got to know about the findings during a joint drug operation which was conducted by the police and the custom officials on duty. During the operation, the police found a black suitcase which was containing unsealed vacuumed packages of cocaine.

The suitcase which was then withheld by the police for further revelations has now been sent to the police station. The authorities further stated that they are now checking up the footage obtained from the security cameras to reach to the identity of the suspect.

According to them, the identification plays a crucial role to find out the sources involved in drug trafficking as the seized amount is extremely huge and will provide sources to well established criminals.

Amid this finding, the police in Antigua are now making strict actions towards drug trafficking as the number of cases are bring increased nowadays causing several problems throughout the country. The officers have now enhanced the securities towards all the ports of entry to the country, which further ensures that such incidents remain properly addressed and identified.

Despite the significant finding the, suspect remains unidentified and no one has been withheld for custody yet. Since the finding, the authorities have been actively questioned about the drug finding and its source. The officials are unaware of how the bag reached in the airport, whether the bag came here from an international source whether is it a domestic case, or whether any airport staff is involved in this case.

However, the authorities stated to continue their investigations to determine the origin and intended destination of the drug to minimize the cases of drug trafficking in the country. Apparently, strong and clear investigations can reveal the suspect and necessary steps could be taken.