Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta to welcome Cassiopeai II, Harold

Antigua and Barbuda: The 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is all set to welcome Cassiopeia II, Harold Neel’s 72-foot, and gaff-rigged schooner from April 17 to 22, 2024. The Cassiopeia II will make the visit for the first time in the regatta, while Harold will return to the event.

Cassiopeia II was built by De Mateo Boat Works and has pine planking on double-sawn oak frames with a cement shoe on her keel. It was originally used as a live aboard for her builder, Ron De Mateo, who kept the yacht in the Turks and Caicos for years.

The yacht has also performed for eight years with cosmetic maintenance and then it returned to the real regattas. The 1998 Classic Regatta has also remained memorable for Harold as it managed to secure the “Spirit of the Regatta Award.”

It was also accompanied by Layla which was first conceived during the regatta. After the ‘99 Classic, Harold with other newly built yachts, headed for the South Pacific, where the yacht and the original Cassiopeia spent many years.

The yacht has been operating the Layla as a day sail business in Vanuatu, but when it was away visiting Australia, the Layla was robbed and totally stripped, including its batteries. With no batteries to power the bilge pumps, the boat filled up to the waist, and after trying to save it for two years, Harold eventually had to scuttle the boat.

Out of tragedy, the Cassiopeia Schooner Project was born. The goal was to build six schooners using the unique design of the original Cassiopeia and sail them as a fleet for humanitarian and environmental purposes.

While promoting the dream Harold received a call from a shipwright, reminding the yacht that there was a sistership and the owner was thinking of selling. Harold’s friends saw it as destiny and lent him the money to purchase Cassiopeia II.

In need of an extensive refit, Harold has installed new masts and spars, replaced the engines, performed extensive work on the hull due to worm damage, and much more. Layla has now returned to the water headed to Nelson’s Dockyard for the 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta.

The Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta will showcase the true essence of the sailors heritage of the country, aiming to maintain its history.