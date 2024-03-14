Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta to welcome Carriacau Sloop, Luc de Clercq

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda is all set to welcome Genesis, award-winning filmmaker and author Alexis Andrew’s 42-foot Carriacou Sloop. Designed and built by Alwyn Enoe on the beach in Carriacou, it was launched just in time to sail to Antigua for the 2005 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta and she’s sailed in every one since.

Netizens guess that Alexis must have added a trophy room to his house for all the hardware he’s collected at the Classic Regatta. He was the winner of the 1st Kenny Coombs Memorial Trophy in 2014, then won it again in 2015 as well as taking the Traditional Class, Concourse d’Elegance that year.

He’s done well out on the race course as well with ten class wins, including the last three years in a row. His film, Vanishing Sail which documents Alwyn Enoe’s building of Exodus in Windward, Carriacou is a must see for every sailor.

Luc de Clercq and the 114 foot, ketch rigged Saharet of Tyre will also return to the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta. Launched in 1933, she was designed by Charles E Nicholson, and built of teak on steel frames at Camper & Nicholson’s Gosport shipyard in the United Kingdom. She’s a beauty inside and out.

Her interior features period polished walnut and teak with bevelled glass cabinets in the lower salon. Meticulously maintained to the highest standards, she’s had multiple major refits throughout her life. After several years of preparation, she’s crossed the Atlantic to enjoy sailing in the Caribbean and we can’t wait to see her slicing through the sea in the 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta.

Besides this, The exclusive schedule of the events for the 35th annual Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta has been unveiled. With its blend of tradition, competition, and camaraderie, the regatta promises an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends.

This international regatta will bring together around 60 yachts to compete across four days of racing as people gather from all over the world to share the passion of sailing class, vintage and traditional yachts.