Antigua Classic Regatta 2024 to welcome Rita, know events

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua Classic Regatta 2024 is all set to welcome Rita which belongs to Tommy Patterson’s Antigua-based, Yachting World Diamond company. In 1958 the editors of Yachting World Magazine proposed a high-performance sailing yacht that could be built cheaply from modern materials that were then entering common use.

Definitive plans for the multi-chine, planning yacht were subsequently drawn up by well-known sailing dinghy designer Jack Holt, and the first one was built in 1961.

Rita followed two years later when she was built in 1963 by Bristol Aircraft for an Englishman who lived in Dominica. The yacht was shipped across the Atlantic and while based in Dominica it became one of the first competitors in Antigua Sailing Week back in the late 60s.

Serge Chermeriteff bought the yacht around 1975 and moved to Antigua where the yacht was kept for years at the old Fullers Slipway in St. Johns. She was on the hard when Hurricane Luis hit in 1995 and was blown over, dismasted, and badly damaged during the storm.

Tommy bought the yacht in its damaged state shortly after the storm and the boat sat on a trailer until 2017 when Sir Hugh Bailey was contracted to restore it at his boatyard in Falmouth Harbour, Antigua. The restoration included a rig from a dragon, and her keel and rudder were modified. Now in Bristol condition, the Rita is back for its fourth Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta.

Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is all set to take place from April 17 to 22, 2024 with a different lineup of the events. The events will include Race 2 Butterfly and Caterpillar which will be attended by the yachts from across the globe.

The free happy hour will also be included in the events of the yacht club which will also feature the talented musicians and Parade of the Classics on the water side of the events centre.