Antigua Classic Regatta 2024 set to welcome Cloe Giselle, Freya

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua Classic Regatta 2024 is all set to welcome Cloe Giselle which is Michael Hugh’s, Spirit 65 sloop. Built by Spirit Yachts in Ipswich, UK, it was launched in 2015, but with long overhangs, low profiles, and smooth lines she has the look of a classic 1930s yacht.

After it was launched, the yacht was shipped to Singapore where it sailed in the Samui Regatta and spent its first 18 months sailing in Asian waters before being shipped back to the Med. There, the yacht sailed in the Voiles d’Antibes before going on to the Caribbean where it competed in the 2017 and 2019 Antigua Classic Yacht Regattas.

The yacht also competed at Cowes as well as cruising extensively in the UK, Northern Europe, and the east coast of the US.

Besides this, the country will also welcome Freya of Midgard which is Don Ward’s Antigua-based, 47-foot custom sloop. It was designed by Bill Dixon and built by Graham Collingwood Boatbuilders in 2003.

The yacht has a classic topside and interior but wood epoxy construction with carbon spars, foam-cored interior joinery, and a swing keel that takes her draft from 8 and a half down to 6 feet. It is superb going upwind, sailing fast and high, and did very well racing in the Med for its previous owner, the late, great Philippe Fabre, with wins at the Voiles d’Antibes and Regates Royales.

Inside, the yacht boasts an exquisite Edwardian interior, with a flowery porcelain head and matching washbasin, mahogany wall cabinets on the bulkhead containing crystal decanters and glasses, and an antique stove, used once a year to heat soup. Don has kept the yacht meticulously maintained, with a recent complete deck refit.

2023 was a great year for Freya at the Classic Regatta. It took home a first in the Spirit of Tradition Concours d’Elégance as well as winning every race on the way to a class win. The yacht is back this year looking to go back-to-back.