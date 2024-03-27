Antigua Classic Regatta 2024 set to welcome Adix, Jamie Botin’s steel hulled schooner

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua Classic Regatta 2024 is all set to welcome Adix, Jamie Botin’s stunning 212-foot, steel-hulled schooner. The three-masted, gaff-rigged schooner measures 185 feet on deck with a beam of 28 feet and a draft of 16 feet.

The yacht weighs around 370 tons and has a sail area of over 18,000 square feet. Notably, the naval architect Arthur Holgate’s design was inspired by William Gardner’s legendary schooner Atlantic and the yacht was built by Astilleros de Mallorca in Spain in 1984 for Argentine businessman Carlos Perdomo.

During its launch, the yacht was named Jessica after the name of the owner’s girlfriend, who was once a secretary in the Nicholson office in English Harbour, Antigua.

In 1988, Australian entrepreneur Alan Bond bought the yacht and renamed it Schooner XXXX to near-universal derision. Bond, who bankrolled Australia II, the boat that wrested the America’s Cup away from the New York Yacht Club back in 1983, only owned her for one year.

Further, the boat was bought by Jamie Botin bought in 1989 who further hired Paul Goss as the captain. The name was changed to Adix and over the next two years, changes were made to improve performance, appearance and comfort.

The keel of the yacht was reconfigured from a shallow full keel to a 16-foot deep, 43-foot long fin keel with a skeg-hung rudder to improve upwind performance. The transom was extended by 18 feet to improve its appearance where it got an all-new interior.

The yacht underwent several other refits over the years and Goss, who is still its captain, said “It’s been a steady but constant process of development which has led to the magnificent yacht she is today.” Watching her cut through the waves at the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta will be a sight to behold.

Antigua Classic Regatta 2024 is all set to take place from April 17-22 2024 and on the race course, the wodden Cariacou boats will showcase their potential.