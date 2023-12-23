Antigua based franchise to replace Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2024

A new franchise based in Antigua and Barbuda is all set to replace Jamaica Tallawahs from the upcoming 2024 Caribbean Premier League.

Jamaica: A new franchise based in Antigua and Barbuda is all set to replace Jamaica Tallawahs from the upcoming 2024 Caribbean Premier League. The champion of the 2022 season, Tallawahs, has been sold back to the CPL.

Sports Minister of Antigua and Barbuda- Daryll Mathew, has expressed pleasure with the return of the Antigua-based franchise in 2024 CPL. He made the revelation during the budget session in Parliament’s Lower House on Tuesday morning.

He said that the government will host the competition to decide the name and logo for the franchise. Sports Minister also showcased hope for the significant revenue generation from the hosting of the matches.

In a release by the officials of CPL, the announcement of the dismissal of the Tallawahs has been made with the statement of the Guyanese businessman based in Florida- Kris Persaud. He is the owner of the franchise and added that they have lost ways to operate the team, which is why they will remain absent from CPL 2024.

The franchise of Antigua and Barbuda is all set to take the place of the team; however, its name has yet to be confirmed for the tournament. The franchise with the name Antigua Hawksbills had initially participated in two CPL seasons. They were further replaced by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 2015.

Notably, Jamaica Tallawahs have become the champions of the Caribbean Premier League for three years. From 2013 to 2023, the team lifted the trophy of the tournament in 2013, 2016 and 2023. The performances of the players of the team have always been lauded by the fans of the CPL seasons.

While hearing the news of the dismal, the fans of Tallawahs reacted with disappointed comments. Netizens said that the Tallawahs are a great franchise in the history of the Caribbean Premier League.

The fans expressed sadness and said that the news is not good as Jamaica Tallawahs is a powerhouse in the Caribbean. One of the users said,” The team is the powerpack of the talented cricketers, the country should sponsor the team.”

Another user asserted,”It is really sad for the CPL and said for Jamaica. While some may think that it doesn’t matter because we are good at other sports, think about it. If this pattern of failure to invest in and support sporting talent and infrastructure continues in athletics, football etc, it won’t be long before we are irrelevant in those sports too. I’m not only talking government support but business sponsorship too.”

Caribbean Premier League is hosted in several Caribbean countries in August every year. The aim of the tournament is to enhance the tourism sector and boost cricket across the region.