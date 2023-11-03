Antigua and Barbuda wins Youth Foiling Gold Cup at Barcelona

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda team secured victory in the Youth Foiling Gold Cup Act 3. The competition was held in the epicentre of the 37th America’s Cup, Barcelona, Spain.

After leading the fleet against formidable challengers throughout a week of racing marked by shifty and unreliable wind conditions, the team placed 1st overall.

The backdrop of Barcelona made for entertaining spectating as America’s Cup contenders like Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, Emirates Team New Zealand, and Alinghi Red Bull Racing foiled around the 69F race course in their AC40s and AC75s while training for the 37th America’s Cup in October of 2024.

The team navigated challenging conditions to secure the first-place position after leading the fleet for most of the week of racing.

“It was close racing in Barcelona,” remarked Skipper Rocco Falcone “We managed to come out on top after leading the fleet for most of the event. We had our ups and downs and the conditions were no different, it was extremely shifty and the swell made it a challenge to stay on the foils but we adapted to the conditions and came out on top.”

Team Antigua and Barbuda’s roster comprises of:

Alice Cialfi – Flight Controller

Federico Colaninno – Mainsail Trimmer

Rocco Falcone – Skipper

With this regatta completed, the team is shifting focus to their next race, also taking place in Barcelona. The Grand Final of the Youth Foiling Gold Cup begins on November 2nd, featuring four of the eight teams that competed this week.

The first day of the Youth Foiling Gold Cup Grand Final had to be cancelled due to the severe weather conditions sweeping across Europe this week.

The storm ‘Ciaran’ is hitting the north coast of France and is heavily affecting the course of the legendary Transat Jacques Vabre, forcing classes like the Class 40 and the Ocean 50 to make port in Lorient.

Additionally, the organizing committee was forced to postpone the departure of the IMOCA 60 class from Le Havre. This heavy weather system is partially affecting Barcelona too and outside the harbor, waves and wind are raging.