Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month comes to end, promotes healthy lifestyle

Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month concluded with a delightful evening of networking, dining on healthy bites and outdoors activities.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month concluded with a delightful evening of networking, dining on healthy bites and outdoors activities. The event was held at Clean Food ‘N Jooce where tourists are being wowed by the Brydens Antigua selection of non-alcoholic bubbly.

The mood was relaxed as the guests introduced themselves and learnt about the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s marketing activations. The attendees are geared towards travellers seeking to embrace the outdoors, get active, find tranquil and serene spaces, enjoy fresh cuisine, and focus on their wellness while on vacation.

Amongst the guests present for the evening was Jean-Guy de Gabriac, the founder of World Wellness Weekend (WWW), which is celebrated in 120 countries and supported by 60 global organizations.

Jean-Guy de Gabriac thanked the destination for their outstanding support and participation in the World Wellness Weekend held in September 2023. He further declared it a pleasure to award:

* Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority – Wellness Champion

* Tricia Greenaway – World Wellness Weekend Ambassador

** Keisha Schahaff – World Wellness Weekend Wellness Leader

Antigua and Barbuda’s 2023 World Wellness Weekend events included yoga, tai-chi, socarobics, hikes and school talks organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and wellness partners.

The Tourism Authority’s Wellness Pillar Team expressed appreciation for the WWW recognition. They thanked the wellness providers and participants who have supported the WWW event and Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month which was designed to raise awareness of the destination’s wellness experiences.

The Wellness Month 2024, hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, invited residents and visitors to immerse themselves in wellness by participating in the 4 Corners of Antigua and Barbuda Hiking Challenge, the Ice Bath Challenge, yoga, sound bathing, zumba, wellness retreats, cooking classes and a range of wellness offers available by providers on the twin-islands.

The aim of the wellness month is to promote the well-being of the citizens so that they can lead healthy lives.

Amenta Wellness Journeys in Antigua and Barbuda made National Geographic’s ‘Best of The World’ list, which features the latest, greatest, and most innovative wellness experiences.