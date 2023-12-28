Antigua and Barbuda wellness month begins in January 2024

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is hosting activities for Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month in January 2024

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is hosting the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month in January 2024. The Twin Island has revealed plans for Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, offering a series of carefully curated activities in resorts and in local communities.

The activities range from wellness retreats, spa experiences, hiking trail exploration, and offshore island excursions with yoga on secluded beaches to culturally immersive experiences and healthy eating options.

“Antigua and Barbuda have a wealth of natural attributes and skilled wellness service providers. There is plenty to do and uncover in Antigua and Barbuda for those hoping to enrich their mind, body, and soul, and we cannot wait to wow in January!” says Colin C. James, the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has also announced two exciting challenges open to competitors of all ages for the month: the adventurous ‘Four Corners of Antigua and Barbuda Hiking Challenge’ and the invigorating ‘7 Minute Ice Bath Challenge’.

The Four Corners of Antigua and Barbuda Hiking Challenge, with Wadadli Trailblazers: this challenge takes place over the month and will offer four hikes with varying degrees of difficulty. The 7-Minute Ice Bath Challenge: Participants will aim to sit in a tub filled with ice for seven minutes. Ice Baths are known to have many therapeutic benefits, including improvement in focus, meditation, relaxation, better sleep, muscle recovery and mental health.

Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month will be offering various other activities for visitors who are willing to start their new year by focusing on their well-being. The tourism authority has also announced special offers as follows:

H20 Boat tours

H20 boat excursions will offer a combination of therapeutic ocean waves and breathtaking coastal and sunset views. The visitors can perform yoga on secluded beaches, meditate and swim in the waters.

Special offer: 10 % off on any final tour price if used by the end of January 2024.

Humble and Free Wadadli

The Humble and free Wadadli tours will uncover the rich cultural norms, values and customs of Antigua through the lens of Rastafari.

Special offer: 20% off on all the deluxe experiences during January when the code Wellness20 will be used at check out.

Trek tours

Trek tours will unveil Antigua’s Incredible scenery and beauty.

Special offer: 10% off on all direct bookings using the promo code Wellness24 to be applied only to bookings made via Email for the month of January for Scenic Middle Ground Trail

The Great House Antigua

The great house Antigua, a historic boutique hotel, is the perfect location to explore and relax.

Special offer: 3 yoga classes per week,5% off on all spa treatments, reiki treatments available and more.

Galley Bay Resort Antigua

The visitors can treat themselves at this authentic Caribbean getaway for wellness month with a special rejuvenation package, which includes Island Wellness culinary delights, Wadadli Breeze Smoothie, Paradise body scrub, Island Fusion massage and more.

The Treehouse Beach Club Wellness Wednesday

This experience will nurture the body, mind and soul. The visitors can enjoy a vegetarian pepperpot and treehouse cocktail for EC$35. Stay for yoga at 5:30 PM with Wadadlivity.