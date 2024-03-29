Antigua and Barbuda: Warning issued against unauthorized taxis for transporting cruise passengers

A warning has been issued against the unauthorized taxi cabs and private cab owners for operating their vehicles to carry the cruise passengers in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: A warning has been issued against the unauthorized taxi cabs and private cab owners for operating their vehicles to carry the cruise passengers in Antigua and Barbuda. Several complaints have been registered by the Taxi Association, outlining that these operators created problems for the licensed taxi owners in gaining business.

The cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has been approached by the Taxi Association which is currently operating at the Heritage Quay Port. They stated that unauthorized taxi cabs and private owners have regularly been creating problems as cruise passengers are one of the major sources of earnings for those who are legally operating.

While expressing their concerns, the association mentioned that these vehicles have been operating at the time of the dock of any cruise ship at Heritage Quay Port, causing a tough situation for the legal ones. They asked the government to take stringent measures against such practices and demanded the proper system for tackling the issue.

The cabinet assured the association and promised to enhance the laws to combat the behaviour which could cause problems for local business opportunities.

Notably, taxi drivers, cab owners, street vendors, and other small business holders are wage-earners of the cruise season as the passengers provide them with a huge market. Through this, the local products have been showcased and the taxi drivers received efficient business by giving tours to the travellers to several places in Antigua and Barbuda.

During the cruise season, these people are also given full support from the government, aiming to enhance their products in a market that is beyond the country. The passengers booked pre-packaged tours, bought local products, took taxis or cabs, booked hotels or restaurants and ate local cuisine during the season.

All these reasons contribute to the significance of the cruise season which is considered as the effective pillar of the economy of any country. The progress of the cruise passengers marks the progress in tourism as well as the economic sector.

Antigua and Barbuda is known as the ideal destination for cruise ships as recently, it has recorded over 15,000 cruise passengers in one day with five vessels. This cruise season, the ports of Antigua and Barbuda welcomed five to six cruises around three to four times.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also lauded the progress in the cruise season and said that the arrival of the six cruise ships has also marked the potential of the destination as a tourist hotspot.