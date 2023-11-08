Antigua and Barbuda to host Sea Food Friday

The country is ready to host another seafood Friday on November 10, 2023 at Copper & Lumber lawn, in the Nelson's Dockyard.

Antigua and Barbuda: The country is ready to host another seafood Friday on November 10, 2023 at Copper & Lumber lawn, in the Nelson’s Dockyard.

Like each Friday, the day is named as Sea Food Friday, this week as well the countdown has started. Also, people are so excited for the day.

The bookings for the table at the venue have started.

Freshly prepared mouth-watering seafood will be served at the place. This will give immense pleasure to the taste buds.

The menu for the day has also been introduced which is as follows:

Starters will include Appetizer combo at the price $40.

This will include Conch Fritters, Saltfish, Accra, Coconut Shrimp. This will be served with mixed green salad, Mango and Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Main Course will include different items at various prices

Sea Food Pasta in Parmesan cream sauce at $65

Sea Food Combo in Ginger-Garlic sauce at $65

Fried Fish with Creole Sauce at $55

Grilled Mahi Mahi with Fresh Tomato and Basil Sauce at $60

Grilled Striploin with red wine reduction at $75

Grilled Lobster with Garlic Butter at $90

Surf and Turf (Lobster & Steak) with Garlic Butter and Red wine reduction at $120

Sides also include some variety

Mixed Green Salad with Mango or Balsamic Vinaigrette

Coconut Lentil Peas Rice

Scalloped Potato

Corn Pie

Sesame Zucchini and apple and Spinach Rockefeller

Desserts will include the variety costed at $15

Strawberry Cheesecake and Ice Cream

Fried Banana is Cinnamon sugar and Ice Cream

Pecan Pie with Ice Cream

Last Friday on November 3, 2023, the seafood Friday was celebrated to dive in the deliciousness of the sea food.

The same kind of celebration on Friday this week is going to make it the chain of such events which are designed in order to preserve the culture.

The event is more like a feast for the local people of the country. This even shapes and gives a symbol of recognition to the food culture of the region.

Chloe Wilson, a distinguished graduate from Stanford University, pursued her passion in Environmental Science with outstanding academic achievements. Chloe found her calling in environmental activism and journalism, aiming to raise awareness about climate change and sustainable practices. [email protected]