Antigua and Barbuda to host National Open Water Championships

Antigua and Barbuda: The country’s swimming federation is ready to host the National Open Water Championships on December 10, 2023 at Buccaneer Cove, Dickenson Bay.

The registration forms for the same are not yet revealed. However, soon these will be followed.

The time schedule for the the water championship is as follows:

Check in time: 7 am

Race Time: 8:30 am

Also, the distance to be covered varies as per the age whose scenario is as follows:

1 km for the age of 10 and under

3km for the age of 11 and over

And, 500 m distance is to be covered for Novice Challenge

Interestingly, the federation hosts many swimming competitions on a regular basis.

With regards to it, recently on November 13, Antigua and Barbuda swimming federation had made an announcement of the winners of 31st OECS Swimming Championship which was between Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada.

Significantly, Antigua and Barbuda won the championship.

On the victory, people even congratulated the swimmers and their coaches.

In this championship, the participants were segregated as per the age differences.

In case of boys for the age of 8 and under, two swimmers were introduced under Antigua and Barbuda who are:

Zane Williams

Jalen Weste

In case of boys between the age of 9 and 10, three swimmers were introduced for Antigua and Barbuda team who are:

Alessandro Bazzoni

Mkazo Lindsay

Christopher Walker

Boys participants with the age of 11 and 12 are:

Reuben Edwards

Jamie Tranter

Zahid Derrick

Further, participants under the age of 13 and 14 are:

Davien Barton

Esprit Shaw

Jai Sindhi

Five swimmers were introduced for the team from the age 15 to 17 who are as follows:

Tivon Benjamin

Tony Goodwin

Manav Sindhi

Zardad Jan

Naeem DeSouza

And, the participant with age 18 and above is J’Air Smith

