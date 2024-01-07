Antigua and Barbuda to host cervical cancer health symposium

Antigua and Barbuda is hosting cervical cancer health symposium to spread awareness regarding cervical cancer

MBS Prevention Unit and Cervical Cancer Task Force of Antigua and Barbuda are hosting the cervical cancer health symposium on Tuesday, 16th January 2024. The informative session will take place from 3:00 PM to 4:15 PM Via Zoom.

The presenters of the session are:

Koren Norton – Addressing sexual health.

Susan Gardner – Nutrition and cervical cancer – what’s the connection?

Cherie Tulloch – Antigua and Barbuda – charting the road to cervical cancer elimination.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Environment of Antigua and Barbuda and the Cervical Cancer Task Force have come together and are going to observe cervical cancer awareness month on Sunday, 14th January 2024, at 9:00 AM in the St. John’s Pentecostal church.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Antigua and Barbuda has been playing a crucial role in spreading awareness regarding cervical cancer.

Cervical care is one of the most preventable and treatable types of cancer. Yet in 2020, an estimated 89,800 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the region and more than 47,500 women died from the disease.

Screening and Vaccination are the keys to preventing the disease.

Cervical cancer begins with abnormal cell changes in the cervix. The changes happening are slow and do not cause symptoms but can be found with cervical screening tests.

Common symptoms of cervical cancer include:

heavier periods

vaginal bleeding between periods

vaginal bleeding after sex

vaginal bleeding after the menopause

Cervical cancer risk factors: