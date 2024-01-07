Antigua and Barbuda to host cervical cancer health symposium

MBS Prevention Unit and Cervical Cancer Task Force of Antigua and Barbuda are hosting the cervical cancer health symposium on Tuesday, 16th January 2024. The informative session will take place from 3:00 PM to 4:15 PM Via Zoom.
The presenters of the session are:
- Koren Norton – Addressing sexual health.
- Susan Gardner – Nutrition and cervical cancer – what’s the connection?
- Cherie Tulloch – Antigua and Barbuda – charting the road to cervical cancer elimination.
The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Environment of Antigua and Barbuda and the Cervical Cancer Task Force have come together and are going to observe cervical cancer awareness month on Sunday, 14th January 2024, at 9:00 AM in the St. John’s Pentecostal church.
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Antigua and Barbuda has been playing a crucial role in spreading awareness regarding cervical cancer.
Cervical care is one of the most preventable and treatable types of cancer. Yet in 2020, an estimated 89,800 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the region and more than 47,500 women died from the disease.
Screening and Vaccination are the keys to preventing the disease.
Cervical cancer begins with abnormal cell changes in the cervix. The changes happening are slow and do not cause symptoms but can be found with cervical screening tests.
Common symptoms of cervical cancer include:
- heavier periods
- vaginal bleeding between periods
- vaginal bleeding after sex
- vaginal bleeding after the menopause
Cervical cancer risk factors:
- Many sexual partners or early sexual activity: The greater the number of sexual partners and starting early- and the greater your partner’s number of sexual partners, the greater the is your chance of acquiring HPY.
- Early sexual activity: Having sex at an early age increases your risk of HPY.
- Other sexually transmitted infections (STIs): Having other STIs – such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis and HIV/AIDS – increases your risk of HPY.
- A weakened immune system: You may be more likely to develop cervical cancer if your immune system is weakened by another health condition and you have HPY.
- Smoking: Smoking is associated with squamous cell cervical cancer.