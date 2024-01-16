Antigua and Barbuda to host 2024 Cervical Cancer Awareness poster competition

The deadline for submission is on 16th February 2024 at 3:00 PM. The Winners of the competition will be announced on 23rd February 2024.

The Ministry of Health and the Environment of Antigua and Barbuda is hosting the 2024 Cervical Cancer Awareness poster competition in collaboration with the Cervical Cancer Task Force, Antigua and Barbuda, under the theme of “Her Health, Our Mission: End Cervical Cancer!”

The designs are to be delivered to the Communication Department Ground Floor, Ministry of Health and Environment High Street.

The Challenge of the 2024 Cervical Cancer Awareness poster competition is to design a poster in accordance with the theme that helps to raise awareness of cervical cancer in Antigua and Barbuda.

The top 2 posters in the age 8-12 and age 13-18 categories will be featured on the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Environment Facebook page and displayed at the ministry and other selected locations.

The guidelines for the poster competition are as follows:

Students must be ages 8-18 years and must be enrolled in a school in Antigua and Barbuda to be eligible to participate

All submitted work must include the student’s name, age, school, telephone number and the name of their guardian or teacher.

No digital artwork will be accepted. Posters must be hand made using any medium like painting, drawing, mixed media or collages.

The size of the poster must be 18” in width and 24” in length

Artwork must include the colour “teal”.

Designs will be judged based on originality, creativity, and impact.

The winning artwork will become the property of the cervical cancer task force.

By entering the competition, you authorise the announcement or printing of your name and school in press releases or media platforms as the winning design.