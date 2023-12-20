Antigua and Barbuda Premier League concludes 3rd week of matches

Antigua and Barbuda Premier League have successfully completed their 3rd week. 7 matches were scheduled for the 3rd week at the ABFA Technical Center.
The results of the matches are as follows:
Saturday, 16th December 2023
3 matches were scheduled for Saturday, 16th December 2023.
FC Aston Villa won the match against Pigotts Bullets with the score of 2-1.
Goal scorer of FC Aston Villa
Tyrik Hughes 42’
Cardel Roberts 58’
Goal scorer of Pigotts Bullets
Tyrique Thwaites
- John Hughes won the match against Sap with the score of 2-1
Goal scorer of John hughes
Deno Bryan 8’
Tyrece Green 51’ (OG)
Bryan Burton 87’
- Ottos Rangers and Swetes ended the match in a draw.
Goal scorer of Ottos Rangers: Josue Arias 63’
Goal scorer of Swetes: Shalon Knight 82’
Sunday, 17th December 2023
3 matches were scheduled for Sunday, 17th December 2023.
- Green bay Hoppers won the match against Garden Stars 3-2.
Goal scorer of Greenbay Hoppers: Yoandir Puga Estevez 26’ , 45’+3, 55’
Goal scorer of Garden Stars:
Karique Knight 39’
Sedique Adams 88’
- Old Road Football Club won the match against Green City Football club with the score of 3-1.
Goal Scorer of Old Road:
Raheem Deterville 10’
Rakeem Joseph 12’, 21’
Goal scorer of Green City Football Club: Matthew Edwards 18’
- Grenades Football Club won the match against Empire Football Club with the score of 7-0.
Goal scorer of Grenades Football Club:
Leaus Henville 16’
Barrington Blake 21’, 70’
Vashami Allen 28’
Shaquille Watkin 44’
Kurt Frederick 86’
Monday, 18th December 2023
1 match was scheduled for Monday, 18th December 2023.
- All Saint United FC won the match against Parham with the score of 3-1.
Goal scorer of All Saint United FC:
Zafique Drew 22’
Malcolm Stewart 34’
Blake Thompson 65’
Goal Scorer of Parham: Denie Henry 40’