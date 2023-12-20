Antigua and Barbuda Premier League concludes 3rd week of matches

Antigua and Barbuda Premier League have successfully completed their 3rd week. 7 matches were scheduled for the 3rd week at the ABFA Technical Center.

The results of the matches are as follows:

Saturday, 16th December 2023

3 matches were scheduled for Saturday, 16th December 2023.

FC Aston Villa won the match against Pigotts Bullets with the score of 2-1.

Goal scorer of FC Aston Villa

Tyrik Hughes 42’

Cardel Roberts 58’

Goal scorer of Pigotts Bullets

Tyrique Thwaites

  • John Hughes won the match against Sap with the score of 2-1

Goal scorer of John hughes

Deno Bryan 8’

Tyrece Green 51’ (OG)

Bryan Burton 87’

  • Ottos Rangers and Swetes ended the match in a draw.

Goal scorer of Ottos Rangers: Josue Arias 63’

Goal scorer of Swetes: Shalon Knight 82’

Sunday, 17th December 2023

3 matches were scheduled for Sunday, 17th December 2023.

  • Green bay Hoppers won the match against Garden Stars 3-2.

Goal scorer of Greenbay Hoppers: Yoandir Puga Estevez 26’ , 45’+3, 55’

Goal scorer of Garden Stars:

Karique Knight 39’

Sedique Adams 88’

  • Old Road Football Club won the match against Green City Football club with the score of 3-1.

Goal Scorer of Old Road:

Raheem Deterville 10’

Rakeem Joseph 12’, 21’

Goal scorer of Green City Football Club: Matthew Edwards 18’

  • Grenades Football Club won the match against Empire Football Club with the score of 7-0.

Goal scorer of Grenades Football Club:

Leaus Henville 16’

Barrington Blake 21’, 70’

Vashami Allen 28’

Shaquille Watkin 44’

Kurt Frederick 86’

Monday, 18th December 2023

1 match was scheduled for Monday, 18th December 2023.

  • All Saint United FC won the match against Parham with the score of 3-1.

Goal scorer of All Saint United FC:

Zafique Drew 22’

Malcolm Stewart 34’

Blake Thompson 65’

Goal Scorer of Parham: Denie Henry 40’

