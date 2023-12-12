Antigua and Barbuda: Lineup of music artistes for One Nation Concert unveiled

Antigua and Barbuda: The lineup of music artistes for “One Nation Concert” has been unveiled. The event will be held under the patronage of Prime Minister Gaston Browne at Antigua Recreational Ground on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The music artistes for the concert will be:

Tian Winter

Known as Soca King, Tian Winter is capable of generating further and increased demand for Antigua and the Caribbean among international audiences. He has been lauded for his unique ability to infuse popular and R and B singing styles into contemporary Caribbean rhythms. He also creates musical products that excite most listeners into dancing and celebration.

Ras Juba and the Root Kulcha Band

Ras Juba creates incredible vibes on the stage with his music. He has gained an appreciation for electrifying conscious performances.

Asa Banta

Known as Wet Fete King, Asa Banta promised to bring high-energy vibes to the stage. With his bouyon music, he celebrates the power of music and unity at One Nation Concert.

Claudette “CP” Peters

She is known as the most influential singer in Antigua and Barbuda. Peters is best known as Antigua’s “Soca Diva” and the Queen of Soca of Antigua and Barbuda. She was the lead vocalist for the Taxik Band.

Empress

Empress Serrat is a well-known face on the social stage, having won the Junior Pary Monarch Competition in 2018. She became popular with her songs such as “Let it Rain” and “True Wet Down Queen is Here”.

One Nation Concert

One Nation Concert is aimed to bring together the best talents from Antigua and Barbuda and across the wider Caribbean. It is the largest event in Antigua, attracting over ten thousand people.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also highlighted that the concert is one of the main events for the economy of the country. He outlined the returns in taxes generated by the concert, which amount to over $600,000.

He also shared her vision for the concert and said that the event would ensure the government’s integration efforts and maintain a peaceful and unified atmosphere. PM Browne added that the event will highly beneficial for the vendors, retailers, makeup artists, taxi and bus operators, clothing stores and more others.