Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada win 31st OECS Swimming Championships

Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada secured the 31st OECS Swimming Championships title on Sunday at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre in Saint Lucia.

While winning the highest number of games, both teams secured 1,347.5 points in 3-day championships. The second position was captured by St Vincent and the Grenadines with 1,239.50 points.

Further, the host country secured the third position with 1086.50 points. St Kitts and St Maarten finished the fourth and fifth positions in the championships.

It is the second consecutive year that Antigua and Barbuda has won the title. Antigua and Barbuda dominated the women’s competition with 687 points to finish ahead of Grenada, who picked up 658.50 points.

The Wadadli swimmers, however, finished third in the men’s division with 614.50 points. Grenada claimed that division with 651 points, with St. Vincent and the Grenadines in second with 634.50 points.

According to reports, however, team Antigua and Barbuda suffered several setbacks, with a number of swimmers falling ill and having to be rushed to the hospital throughout the championships. It is still unclear as to why the athletes took ill.

Besides this, Grenada also showcased a good performance in the swimming championships. The team is extremely elated about their success and lauded the efforts made by the team as a whole.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association is extremely elated about the team’s success obtained by the contributions and great effort put out by every swimmer of the thirty four member team towards recapturing the the championship trophy.

The first day of competition at he 31st OECS Swimming championships created much excitement among the Grenadian contingent as our swimmers, blazed the waters of the Rodney Heights swimming pool.

The excitement didn’t end there for it created a special exuberance which permeated every spectator, and more so every Grenadian supporter present, despite the fact that the evening ended with defending champions, Antigua, slightly ahead of Team Grenada.

But the high spirits of everyone, supporters and athletes alike, created extra fuel to take our team into Saturday and Sunday’s competitions, until early afternoon on Sunday when Grenada got slightly ahead of Antigua.

To sum it up, our team performed excellently. The swimmers swam hard. They understood the assignment. They were aware of the goal and each and everyone of them delivered.

While everyone has not medalled, each one has achieved several PBs in his/her various races- a commendable achievement! Numerous medals obtained, three high point age groups awardees and an overall first position bounce back- a tie with Antigua

