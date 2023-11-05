Antigua and Barbuda Goes to Space exhibit open doors

Antigua and Barbuda have opened curtains on a new space exhibit at the Museum to celebrate the historic visit to space by Keisha Schahaff and Anastasia Mayers on August 10, 2023

The name of the exhibit is “Antigua and Barbuda Goes to Space.” It will be held in collaboration between the Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and the Museum of Antigua and Barbuda.

The unveiling was performed by Astronaut Keisha Schahaff alongside President of the Historical and Archeological Society – Museum of Antigua and Barbuda Dr. Reginald Murphy, Chairman of the Museum of Antigua and Barbuda Walter Berridge, Antigua and Barbuda Ministry of Tourism Director of Special Events, Promotion and Protocol Annette Aflak and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Marketing Communications Manager Maria Blackman.

Keisha Schahaff- a guest of honour expressed pleasure and gratitude to the well-wishers, visitors and family. She said that they are deeply moved by the pride and humility of the visitors to the museum and government officials.

She said her heart swelled with pride as he and her daughter etched their names into the pages of history.

Keisha Schahff added that the achievement is even more magical after seeing their flag in space. She also lauded the museum and said that it is the symbol of resilience and the realization of dreams.

“It demonstrates that we are not only about old artefacts. We are about Antigua and Barbuda’s culture, Antigua and Barbuda’s history, present and past. We pledge to look after this very valuable artefact which we have acquired.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Goes to Space exhibit is open to the public, and people can have access to the artwork.

The opening hours of the exhibit are:

Monday to Friday, the exhibit will open from 8: 30 am to 4: 00 pm.