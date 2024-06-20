Antigua and Barbuda: Fun Regatta set for June 29

National Sailing Academy has set June 29, 2024, as the date for the annual and much anticipated Fun Regatta June, starting at 10 am

Antigua and Barbuda: National Sailing Academy has set June 29, 2024, as the date for the annual and much anticipated Fun Regatta June, starting at 10 am. The event will be held at Dockyard Drive, English Harbour under the theme- “Race, Spectate or just line after racing.” and feature different races between sailors from across the globe.

The event will kickstart with Rigging and Brieging at 10 am with the participation and registration of different sailors from across the globe. The sailors will come and race at the stunning beaches of Antigua and Barbuda to secure the title for this year.

At 11: 00 am, the official racing will commence where different sailors from across the globe will be welcomed and given a chance to explore the offerings of Antigua and Barbuda. In addition to that, the racing will be held in different formats including Laser, Optimist, RS Feva, and RS Venture and the participation will be recorded in every race.

The fun activities of Fun Reggatta will kickstart at 1: 00 pm where non-sailors and sailors will enjoy the exclusive beach experience of Antigua and Barbuda. The fun activities will include Kayaking which is meant for beach lovers and the sailing will also be take place for the non-sailors or for the non-participants.

The food and drinks will be served at the location on sale as the cuisine of Antigua and Barbuda will also be showcased in different styles. Along with that, the local community will be given a chance to explore new market opportunities in different businesses such as tour guides, restaurant bookings, taxi operators, and street vendors.

The fees for entry at the racing events have also been unveiled by the academy, stating that the sailors who are 18 and under will have to pay EC$25 per sailor. On the other hand, the sailors who are adults will have to pay EC$50 per adult to mark an entry at the event.

National Sailing Academy invited applications for registration and added that they can secure their spot by booking early.