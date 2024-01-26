Antigua and Barbuda Football Association announces standings of teams

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has announced the updated Premier division standings, first division standings and second division standings for the 2023-24 season.
The premier division standing is as follows:
1. Grenades Football Club stands in the first position with 24 points
2. Old Road FC is in the second position with 24 points.
3. All saints united FC is at the third position with 19 points.
4. FC Aston Villa – 17 points
5. Greenbay Hoppers FC – 12 points
6. Garden stars fc – 11 Points
7. John Hughes FC- 10 points
8. Willikies FC- 9 points
9. SAP FC – 9 points
10. Ottos Rangers FC- 8 points
11. Pigotts bullets FC – 6 points
12. Parham FC – 3 points
13. Swetes FC-2 points
14. Green City FC – 1 point
15. Empire FC – 1 point
The First division standings are as follows:
1. Five Islands Fc – 19 points
2. Potters Tigers FC – 15 points
3. Attacking Saints FC- 14 points
4. Lion Hill FC- 12 points
5. Police FC – 12 points
6. Jennings United Fc – 10 points
7. Fort Road FC- 9 points
8. Balans FC- 7 points
9. Liberta Black Hawks – 6 points
10. Bendals FC- 5 points
11. Young Lions FC – 0 Points
The second-division standings are as follows:
1. Freemansvilla Scorpions – 18 points
2. Belmont FC – 16 points
3. Bethesda FC – 16 points
4. Earthquakes Fc- 13 points
5. Sea View Farm FC – 12 points
6. English Harbour Fc – 11 points
7. FC Masterballers – 11 points
8. Tamo FC – 10 points
9. Soccer Academy -9 points
10. Urlings FC- 9 points
11. Real Bizzard FC – 8 points
12. CPSTA Wings – 8 points
13. Golden Grove FC- 6 points
14. Glanvilles FC- 6 points
15. Blackburn Palace – 6 points
16. Celtics FC- 6 points
17. Westham FC- 4 points
18. Abaya FC – 3 points
19. JSC Progressors FC – 0 points
20. Young Warriors FC- 0 points