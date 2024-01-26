Antigua and Barbuda Football Association announces standings of teams

Antigua and Barbuda football association has announced Premier division standings , first division standings and second division standings

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association has announced the updated Premier division standings, first division standings and second division standings for the 2023-24 season.

The premier division standing is as follows:

1. Grenades Football Club stands in the first position with 24 points

2. Old Road FC is in the second position with 24 points.

3. All saints united FC is at the third position with 19 points.

4. FC Aston Villa – 17 points

5. Greenbay Hoppers FC – 12 points

6. Garden stars fc – 11 Points

7. John Hughes FC- 10 points

8. Willikies FC- 9 points

9. SAP FC – 9 points

10. Ottos Rangers FC- 8 points

11. Pigotts bullets FC – 6 points

12. Parham FC – 3 points

13. Swetes FC-2 points

14. Green City FC – 1 point

15. Empire FC – 1 point

The First division standings are as follows:

1. Five Islands Fc – 19 points

2. Potters Tigers FC – 15 points

3. Attacking Saints FC- 14 points

4. Lion Hill FC- 12 points

5. Police FC – 12 points

6. Jennings United Fc – 10 points

7. Fort Road FC- 9 points

8. Balans FC- 7 points

9. Liberta Black Hawks – 6 points

10. Bendals FC- 5 points

11. Young Lions FC – 0 Points

The second-division standings are as follows:

1. Freemansvilla Scorpions – 18 points

2. Belmont FC – 16 points

3. Bethesda FC – 16 points

4. Earthquakes Fc- 13 points

5. Sea View Farm FC – 12 points

6. English Harbour Fc – 11 points

7. FC Masterballers – 11 points

8. Tamo FC – 10 points

9. Soccer Academy -9 points

10. Urlings FC- 9 points

11. Real Bizzard FC – 8 points

12. CPSTA Wings – 8 points

13. Golden Grove FC- 6 points

14. Glanvilles FC- 6 points

15. Blackburn Palace – 6 points

16. Celtics FC- 6 points

17. Westham FC- 4 points

18. Abaya FC – 3 points

19. JSC Progressors FC – 0 points

20. Young Warriors FC- 0 points