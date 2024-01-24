Antigua and Barbuda Embassy opens in Beijing, PM Browne expresses pleasure

The Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda has been officially opened in Beijing, China on Tuesday

Antigua and Barbuda: The Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda has been officially opened in Beijing, China on Tuesday. The opening was taken out by Prime Minister Gaston Browne who was on his diplomatic trip to the country.

A brief opening ceremony was conducted by the authorities at the Sanlitun Diplomatic Compound in the Chaoyang District, Beijing. Prime Minister Browne addressed the gathering and expressed pleasure in opening of the embassy.

He also talked about the strong and friendly ties between China and Antigua and Barbuda and said that the embassy would mark those relations. Besides this, the ceremony also featured the addresses of Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to China, Brian Stuart Young, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chet Greene; Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China- Xu Feigong.

PM Browne stated that the opening of the Antigua and Barbuda Embassy will advance the relationship between the two countries. It has marked the 41st anniversary of relations between the two countries.

Notably, PM Browne arrived in China for a week-long official visit on Monday. The visit is aimed at enhancing the cooperation ties between the two countries. During his visit, he interacted with several diplomatic officials and talked about the trade and economic aspects of both countries.

He also addressed the China-Antigua and Barbuda Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum on Tuesday in Beijing. During the forum, he outlined ten areas for investment, including transportation, agriculture, education and medical care.

PM Browne welcomed Chinese investors and tourists to come to Antigua and Barbuda and enhance their travel and investment experiences. He mentioned that China is a big shipping country, and the expansion of cooperation and trade will benefit the locals of Antigua and Barbuda.

Besides this, he also lauded China’s electric vehicles and said that doing business with the country will open new opportunities for Antigua and Barbuda.

He also outlined that the interaction has also taken place with relevant countries on increasing direct flights so that more international tourists could come to the shores of Antigua and Barbuda. He also lauded the foreign policy of China and referred to the relations between the two countries as “a model of cooperation between large and small countries.”