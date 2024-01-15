Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Two-Day tournament continues, know fixtures

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association has announced the schedule of matches for Round Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament.
The Matches will take place on
Saturday, 20th January 2024 and Sunday, 21st January 2024.
Here are the fixtures for Round Two:
Match 1: C.U.B Bethesda Golden Eagles will be competing against Empire Nation
Venue: The match will be conducted in Bethesda
Umpires: Donald Scheckle and Julian Roberts
Match 2: Pigotts Crushers will be competing against Bolans Blasters
Venue: The match will be conducted in Pigotts
Umpires: James Trotman and Candis Butler
Match 3: New Winthorpes Lines will be competing against All Saints Pythons
Venue: The match will be conducted in New Winthorpes
Umpires: Avoy Knight and Bertil Baltimore
Match 4: W.E.S Rising Sun Spartans will be competing against Combined Schools
Venue: The match will be conducted in Rising Sun
Umpires: Bernard Joseph and Calvin Thomas
Match 5: Jennings Tigers will be competing against P.I.C Liberta Blackhawks
Venue: The match will be conducted in Jennings
Umpires: Felix Auguiste and Nigel Clarke
Round 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament was held on Saturday, 13th January 2024 and Sunday, 14th January 2024
In round one, 5 matches were scheduled as follows:
- U.B Bethesda Golden Eagles VS P.I.C Liberta Blackhawks
Venue: Bethesda
Umpires: Bernard Joseph and James Trotman
- Pigotts Crushers VS Combined Schools
Venue: Pigotts Playing Field
Umpires: Keller Joseph and Felix Auguiste
- New Winthorpes Lions VS Bolans Blasters
Venue: New Winthorpes
Umpires: Avoy Knight and Hayden-Ann Palmer
- All Saints Pythons VS W.E.S Rising Sun Spartans
Venue: All Saints
Umpires: Melissa Lawrie and Julian Roberts
- Empire Nation VS Jennings Tigers
Venue: Rising Sun Ground
Umpires: Donald Scheckle and Candis Butler
The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association has also announced the Selection Committee and Disciplinary Committee for the 2024 – 2025 Cricket Season.
The names are as follows:
Selection Committee
- Verbin Peters – Chairman
- Pernel Watley
- Purnell Joseph
- Cody Glen Miller
- Pat Spencer
Disciplinary Committee
- ASP Rodney Ellis
- Barbara Coates
- Pastor Derrick Benta