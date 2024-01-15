Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Two-Day tournament continues, know fixtures

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association has announced the schedule of matches for Round Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament.

The Matches will take place on

Saturday, 20th January 2024 and Sunday, 21st January 2024.

Here are the fixtures for Round Two:

Match 1: C.U.B Bethesda Golden Eagles will be competing against Empire Nation

Venue: The match will be conducted in Bethesda

Umpires: Donald Scheckle and Julian Roberts

Match 2: Pigotts Crushers will be competing against Bolans Blasters

Venue: The match will be conducted in Pigotts

Umpires: James Trotman and Candis Butler

Match 3: New Winthorpes Lines will be competing against  All Saints Pythons

Venue: The match will be conducted in New Winthorpes

Umpires: Avoy Knight and Bertil Baltimore

Match 4: W.E.S Rising Sun Spartans will be competing against Combined Schools

Venue: The match will be conducted in Rising Sun

Umpires: Bernard Joseph and Calvin Thomas

Match 5: Jennings Tigers will be competing against P.I.C Liberta Blackhawks

Venue: The match will be conducted in Jennings

Umpires: Felix Auguiste and Nigel Clarke

Round 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament was held on Saturday, 13th January 2024 and Sunday, 14th January 2024

In round one, 5 matches were scheduled as follows:

  1. U.B Bethesda Golden Eagles VS P.I.C Liberta Blackhawks

Venue: Bethesda

Umpires: Bernard Joseph and James Trotman

  1. Pigotts Crushers VS Combined Schools

Venue: Pigotts Playing Field

Umpires: Keller Joseph and Felix Auguiste

  1. New Winthorpes Lions VS Bolans Blasters

Venue: New Winthorpes

Umpires: Avoy Knight and Hayden-Ann Palmer

  1. All Saints Pythons VS W.E.S Rising Sun Spartans

Venue: All Saints

Umpires: Melissa Lawrie and Julian Roberts

  1. Empire Nation VS Jennings Tigers

Venue: Rising Sun Ground

Umpires: Donald Scheckle and Candis Butler

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association has also announced the Selection Committee and Disciplinary Committee for the 2024 – 2025 Cricket Season.

The names are as follows:

Selection Committee

  • Verbin Peters – Chairman
  • Pernel Watley
  • Purnell Joseph
  • Cody Glen Miller
  • Pat Spencer

Disciplinary Committee

  • ASP Rodney Ellis
  • Barbara Coates
  • Pastor Derrick Benta

