Antigua and Barbuda: Ambassador Melissa Seaforth wins Young Sportswoman Award

Antigua and Barbuda: Ambassador Melissa Seaforth from Jumby Bay Island Resort secured the Young Sportswoman Award at the annual National Awards of Antigua and Barbuda. The award ceremony took place last week.

The award ceremony was hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Health and the Environment of Antigua and Barbuda. The staging of the award ceremony is aimed at recognizing the exceptional youths of the country who have contributed to several fields with their efficiency and intelligence.

The National Awards of Antigua and Barbuda honoured youths in the country for their contribution to the fields of national development. The young individuals who have contributed to fields such as entrepreneurship, education, tourism, performing arts, and journalism have been awarded at the ceremony.

Melissa Seaforth from the resort has been recognized for her exceptional performance in the sports sector in 2023. She conferred the title of Ambassador-at-large last year.

Further, Michelle Seaforth from Mill Reef Club of Antigua and Barbuda secured the tourism award for giving an exceptional boost to the industry. At the National Youth Awards, she exemplified ultimate professionalism and hard work.

Seaforth looks out for all the overseas operations of the club and works for its enhancement. She has also captured the Young Hotelier of the year at the Tourism Gala Awards in 2023. She showcased the true journey of teamwork and hospitality in their career path.

The third awardee for the national youth award is Travis T. Weste, FMC, who is from Antigua and Barbuda National Park. She secured Young Pioneer Award.

Further, the last awardee for the night was Ruleo Camacho from Antigua and Barbuda National Park, who secured the Young Environmentalist Award. He is an observer AM and works for the conservation of the environment.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority greeted the winners and encouraged them to do better work in the future. It added that the awards have exemplified greatness and enhanced their influence for the betterment of the country.