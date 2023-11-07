Antigua and Barbuda all set to host 2nd Annual Free Holistic Health and Wellness Expo

Antigua and Barbuda Holistic Coalition invites public for 2nd Annual Free Holistic Health and Wellness Expo on November 11, 2023 (Saturday) at Environmental Division.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda Holistic Coalition invites public for 2nd Annual Free Holistic Health and Wellness Expo on November 11, 2023 (Saturday) at Environmental Division.

The event is set to highlight the collective efforts of authorities and individuals for a well and strong society. This will be held under the theme “ArWe Good”.

Notably, the Holistic Health and Wellness Expo is going to be held in partnership with Citizenship by Investment Unit Program (CIU). This will offer free workshops and healthcare merchandise.

Through this, the commodities for purchase displayed will be connected with rich culture and wellness. And, the NGO Antigua and Barbuda Holistic Coalition invites the citizens to take part in the event.

The event will be hosted by Renee Edwards-Ambrose who will even provide the guidance via workshops.

All the services at the event will be provided all free which includes workshops related to various subjects; be it; Chair Yoga, Children’s Yoga, Academic, and Cancer Health.

Moreover, the expo will have the supported wellness Exhibitors who will be engaged in the promotions and dealings of local food and other items which are jewelry, art and crafts, skin care, food, coffee, desserts and juices.

Further, the Children’s Meditation Corner will also be set for wellness related fun.

The ceremony will be further followed by the words associated with self love, care, and wellness by guest speaker, Keisha Schahaff (Personal Coach and Virgin Galactic’s Astronaut).

The expo has the schedule for different sessions and workshops with various timings which are as follows:

Academic Workshop at 11:15 am by Ashante O’ Keife, Academic Coach

Mental Health Workshop at 12 pm by Lennox Doran, Counseling Psychologist

Wellness Workshop at 1pm by Saran Davis, Herbalist

‘23 HHW Honouree by Dr. Chenelle Joseph, Internist and Psychiatrist

Then it will be followed by guest Speaker Keisha Schahaff, Personal Coach Galactic Astronaut 012

Kids session at 2pm and chair yoga sessions at 3:15 pm by Stephanie Winter, Certified Yoga Instructor

Cancer Health Workshop at 3pm by Dr. Hanybal Yogizi

Conclusively, the music at the event will be sponsored by Exorcist International.